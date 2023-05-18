Ateios Systems Receives DoD Contract to Develop Improved Battery Materials in the U.S.

NEWBERRY, Ind., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ateios Systems, a leading battery materials innovation company, today announced it has been awarded a $2.4 million contract by the United States Department of Defense (DoD) National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) to help improve battery material performance and manufacturability. This effort will support a variety of critical military use case applications.

Ateios Logo (PRNewswire)

Ateios Systems has been awarded a $2.4 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC)

This contract, awarded in May 2023, will enable Ateios Systems to expedite the development of its advanced materials and manufacturing processes here in North America to further strengthen the domestic supply chain improving national security. Ateios Systems has already made significant strides by revolutionizing the battery manufacturing process supporting a wide range of industries from military to consumer electronics and mobility.

Development of advanced materials and technology supporting troops in wartime scenarios can be highly challenging, and a focus on materials and manufacturing processes that can provide safe, high-energy density, and efficient batteries is critical. Additionally, the ability to provide advanced technology that will help improve cold temperature performance in the field is also extremely important in many military applications. The award will also allow for further development and deployment of manufacturing that can scale quickly and at a much lower cost. In addition, since the technology is chemistry agnostic, it can be applied to both rechargeable and non-rechargeable applications.

"It is an incredible honor for our team to work on a critical battery solution for our warfighters, who are often the ultimate wearable junkies," said Rajan Kumar, Ph.D., founder, and CEO of Ateios Systems. "The knowledge built from this contract will also expedite the development of our commercial applications and pilot projects with partners."

Sitting under the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) is a Department of Defense (DoD) program that provides funding to early-stage hardware startups that develop dual-use products critical to U.S. national security and economic competitiveness. NSIC enables such startups to advance key milestones in their product development plans by addressing the shortfall of private investment from trusted sources.

While Ateios Systems will continue to focus on its core business of providing advanced materials and manufacturing solutions to a variety of markets and applications, this award will help to significantly propel these development efforts forward. This award shows that Ateios Systems core technology has multiple use cases, laying the groundwork for rapid future expansion.

For more information about Ateios Systems, please visit www.ateios.com.

About Ateios Systems

Ateios Systems is working to enable its innovative electrode manufacturing techniques. These techniques will be adopted for years to come as they drastically increase the speed at which electrodes are manufactured, reduce the carbon footprint associated with battery manufacturing and decrease the size necessary to create giga factories. At Ateios Systems we value Excellence, Growth and Efficiency and strive to always provide customers with the highest quality of service through Advanced Battery, Materials, and Software Solutions. Ateios Systems provides a positive work environment where our employees are challenged and goal-oriented while promoting teamwork and critical thinking among colleagues.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ateios Inc.