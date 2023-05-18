BLiNQ Networks and GT Global Services Announce Partnership in the Mining Sector and Indigenous Communities

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BLiNQ Networks and GT Global Services are proud to announce their new partnership that will help support some of the remote mining sectors in North America as well as provide critical communications for remote indigenous communities.

Initially, starting with a vast mining community in a remote area of British Columbia, BLiNQ will provide the mines that would otherwise be without communication systems, with a way to get connectivity in isolated regions. The mines require the ability to store data in an urban centre, and this solution will help them achieve that.

GT Global Services' expertise in provisioning, implementing and managing communication systems, along with BLiNQ will ensure robust always-on communications for remote mining and indigenous people who otherwise would have to rely on little to no connectivity.

"We see our partnership with GT Global Services as a symbiotic relationship that extends to their customers. Some of the tribal areas have received funding, but don't have the knowledge to setup and maintain a network. BLiNQ will provide the wireless connectivity and GT will integrate and manage it for them.," says Patrick Buthmann, VP of Sales and Business Development at BLiNQ Networks.

Paul Quenneville, CEO of GT Global Services gives the following thoughts on choosing to work with BLiNQ: "We view this partnership as an integral part of providing critical communications systems across remote areas within North America, we anticipate this will be a high growth area for both or our organizations in the foreseeable future."

ABOUT BLINQ NETWORKS

BLiNQ Networks is a pioneer manufacturer of CBRS-ready and multiband wireless broadband solutions, building the technology to provide essential internet connectivity all over the world. BLiNQ provides industry-leading price and performance in LTE and 5G-ready solutions, driven by a talented team based in Ontario, Canada.

For more information, visit blinqnetworks.com.

ABOUT GT Global Services

GT Global Services is an award-winning provider of IT services with a global reach. Some of the world's largest companies trust GT to provide innovative solutions across a wide spectrum of technologies such as IoT, Cloud, Network, Security, and more.

GT Global Services boasts a team of highly qualified and certified professionals who possess extensive expertise across a broad range of technologies. In addition to this, they have a vast network of thousands of on-site technicians at their disposal. This powerful combination enables GT Global Services to deliver an unparalleled level of service.

GT is headquartered in Miami, Florida and Toronto, Ontario. For more detailed information about their offerings and capabilities, please visit their website at www.gtglobal.ca.

