Citizens, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance, today announced that the management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences through a combination of one-on-one meetings and presentations.

June 1st Virtual Investor Summit

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Presentation time: 10:00am (CT)

LD Micro Invitational XIII

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Presentation time: 4:30pm CT (2:30pm PT)

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Live webcasts and replays can be accessed publicly in the "Events & Presentations" section of Citizens' Investor Relations website at www.citizensinc.com/investors.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Citizens, Inc. management, please contact Citizens' investor relations team at CIA@gatewayir.com.

About Citizens, Inc

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers. The Company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where the Company is a market leader of U.S. dollar-denominated whole life cash value insurance policies in Latin America, and Home Services, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. For more information about Citizens and CICA Life Insurance Company of America, please visit www.citizensinc.com.

Contact Information

Investors

Matthew Hausch and Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

CIA@gatewayir.com

