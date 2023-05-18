E/M Group Joins Thousands of Museum Exhibitors at the 2023 American Alliance of Museums Annual Meeting and Museum Expo (Booth 1044)

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming on the heels of the Company's successful second hosted Speaker Series in Orlando, Florida, Experiential Media Group 'EMG' LLC ("E/M Group") will participate in the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) Annual Meeting and Museum Expo in Denver, Colorado May 19-22, 2023.

The mission of the American Alliance of Museums is to champion equitable and impactful museums by connecting people, fostering learning and community, and nurturing museum excellence. E/M Group supports the mission by exhibiting to millions of people all over the world.

The Company's affiliate, RMS Titanic, Inc. is the salvor-in-possession of the wreck site of the RMS Titanic and has honorably conducted eight expeditions to the wreck site, recovering approximately 5,500 authentic artifacts. Real artifacts and real stories are presented in exhibitions worldwide through E/M Group, and research is ongoing. Visitors can stop by booth 1044 to meet key members of the team, learn what new experiences and exhibition enhancements the Company is offering, and experience authentic artifacts recovered from the Titanic wreck site.

"We are pleased to have announced several key partnerships since the beginning of the year which allow us to expand our reach and capability to tell the captivating story of Titanic in fulfillment of our mission. With the addition of permanent international installations, digital content, immersive environments, and blockchain capabilities, the Company has successfully entered a new era in the presentation of historical content," related Jessica Sanders, CEO of E/M Group. "Our goal is to adapt to the changing needs of our venues and guests, and we believe with creative approaches to our environments and agreements and an ethical business approach, we will continue to build strong partnerships."

"At TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, our touring exhibitions team places a high focus on meeting the needs of museums, promoters, and audiences globally. Our objective is to transform the way in which artifacts are presented and experienced during our exhibitions," commented Gautam Chandna, Director of Business Development of E/M Group. "The strategic partnerships we have formed in the US and international markets will not only foster a more unified approach, but also enhance and expand the Titanic ecosystem. Our pledge is to provide unparalleled experiences to our audiences while consistently pushing the boundaries of improvement and innovation."

About E/M Group

Experiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. E/M Group's affiliate, RMS Titanic, Inc., serves as the salvor in possession of RMS Titanic. RMS Titanic, Inc., has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987. The Company's exhibitions captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, and amazing specimens. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers and entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group is available at www.emgroup.com.

