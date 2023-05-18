Henry Repeating Arms Donates $200,000 to Pediatric Cancer Centers

RICE LAKE, Wis., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearms manufacturers, is proud to announce donations totaling $200,000 to Arkansas Children's Hospital and the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at Nebraska Medicine. The funds will go directly toward supporting the hospitals' efforts in treating and caring for pediatric cancer patients, ensuring that children and their families have access to the world-class care these healthcare providers are known for.

Henry Repeating Arms CEO and Founder Anthony Imperato presents a check for $100,000 to Megan Flores, Development Officer of Arkansas Children’s Foundation, outside the Hematology/Oncology department at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. (Photo/Katie Childs Photo) (PRNewswire)

"If I could snap my fingers and resolve one thing in this world, without a doubt, it would be childhood cancer. It's impossible to imagine what these kids and their parents endure throughout treatment and beyond," said Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. "Seeing the smile of positivity and confidence on the face of a kid fighting the battle of their life is all the inspiration and motivation I need to try and help support these children and their families in any way I can. Guns for Great Causes has always been about the kids, the future of America, and I am proud to make these donations in their name."

Arkansas Children's is the only healthcare system in the state solely dedicated to caring for children and is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report in seven pediatric specialties, including cancer.

"I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Henry Repeating Arms for their incredibly generous donation benefiting our Hematology-Oncology Unit," said Taylor Speegle, Executive Director of Philanthropy for Arkansas Children's Foundation. "This gift will help our commitment to making the children of Arkansas better today and healthier tomorrow. Thank you for your commitment to our mission and for your unwavering support of our efforts to improve the health and well-being of children."

The Nebraska Medicine Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center opened in 2017 and harnesses the most advanced biomedical and technological tools available to further understand cancer causes and create more personalized care for each patient with precise therapies to improve outcomes.

"We are grateful for Anthony's incredible generosity in partnering with Nebraska Medicine to benefit so many families facing the challenges of a child with cancer," said Suzanne Nuss, Ph.D., Chief Nursing Officer, Nebraska Medicine. "Today and into the future, the impact of this gift will help alleviate some of the financial pressures for so many who turn to Nebraska Medicine for the life-saving care needed for their little one."

Since June 2022, Henry Repeating Arms has donated over $1 million through its charitable branch called Guns for Great Causes to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary. With a primary focus on pediatric cancer, both children's cancer hospitals and providing financial relief to individual families of sick children, Guns for Great Causes also benefits military veterans, law enforcement, and first responder organizations, particularly those assisting the wounded, injured, and the families of those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Other categories include wildlife conservation, preserving and promoting America's shooting sports traditions, firearm safety education, and 2nd Amendment advocacy.

To learn more about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 600 people and has over 350,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

Henry Repeating Arms CEO and Founder Anthony Imperato presents a check for $100,000 to Suzanne Nuss, MBA, PhD, RN, CENP, Chief Nursing Officer of Nebraska Medicine (center) outside the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha. (Photo/Nebraska Medicine) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Henry Repeating Arms) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms