HumanN Welcomes New Medical Director

Dr. Yousef Elyaman, MD, IFMCP, Joins The Supplement Brand To Support Medical Channels

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HumanN , an industry leader in functional food and nutritional supplements for whole body health, is pleased to announce that Dr. Yousef Elyaman, MD, IFMCP, will join the brand as Medical Director. In his role, Dr. Elyaman will support HumanN's medical channels, educating doctors through webinars, events, and partnering in product development.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Elyaman join our team as the new Medical Director," said Joel Kocher, Co-Founder and CEO of HumanN. "With an extensive background spanning from functional to internal medicine, we are excited to have him share his knowledge and passion in his new position at HumanN."

"As the category leader in Nitric Oxide, the addition of Dr. Elyaman as our Medical Director elevates our innovation to the next level," said Annmarie Kocher, Co-Founder and President. "Our mission at HumanN is to change lives, starting with better circulation and the best way to do that is in coordination with leading scientists and doctors and we are happy to add Dr. Elyaman to that distinguished list."

Dr. Elyaman is a board-certified internist with a cross-specialization in pediatrics. He is also board certified in integrative medicine. Dr. Elyaman belongs to the first graduating class worldwide to achieve board certification in Functional Medicine through the Institute for Functional Medicine. In 2006, he founded Absolute Health, where he integrates the latest advancements in modern medicine with natural and alternative treatments that significantly contribute to overall health and well-being. Additionally, Dr. Elyaman serves as the Functional Medical Director at The Guesthouse Ocala, a renowned psychological trauma and recovery center. Moreover, he is actively involved as teaching faculty at the Institute for Functional Medicine, where he imparts his expertise and trains future healthcare professionals.

"I am honored to be joining HumanN, contributing to the education and product development surrounding the brand and its commitment to overall health and wellness," said Dr. Elyaman. "As an integrative and functional medicine physician, I am inspired by HumanN's research and its ability to positively impact lives through its products."

About HumanN Power of N Company:

HumanN was founded in affiliation with a leading academic research program and is committed to promoting healthy circulatory and blood flow function for optimal living as well as other functional foods and nutritional supplements. The innovators at HumanN bring forth smart, plant-based, and nutrition-forward science in the form of supplements in innovative form factors (powders, chews, gummies, tablets), to meet the demands of modern, health-conscious consumers. Its products are widely used by physicians, consumers, and athletes alike, including over 120 Professional and Division One Collegiate sports teams. HumanN is a pioneer in the field of beet-based and polyphenol promotion of Nitric Oxide, a vital molecule in healthy circulation. HumanN's product lines include #1 selling beet-based brands and leading product franchises such as SuperBeets, BeetElite, and Neo40. HumanN is a recipient of the 2017 Nutrition Science Award by NBJ and an 8-time Inc.5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies Honoree.

