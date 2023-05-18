Silver Golub & Teitell LLP Investigates Class Action Data Breach Claims Against PharMerica & BrightSpring Health Following Data Breach Affecting Almost Six Million Individuals

STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Golub & Teitell LLP ("SGT"), a leading plaintiffs' class action law firm based in Connecticut, is currently investigating potential class action data breach claims against PharMerica Corporation ("PharMerica") and BrightSpring Health Services, Inc., ("BrightSpring Health") following a data breach that exposed the sensitive personal information and health information of almost 6 million PharMerica pharmacy customers (the "Data Breach"). PharMerica is one of the largest providers of pharmacy services in the United States, operating more than 2,500 facilities and over 3,100 pharmacy and healthcare programs.

The information stolen includes social security numbers and individuals' diagnosed medical conditions.

According to PharMerica, on March 14, 2023, PharMerica and its parent company, BrightSpring Health learned of suspicious activity on their computer network. PharMerica's investigation determined that an unknown third party accessed PharMerica computer systems from March 12-13, 2023. According to reports, the following information of impacted individuals has been compromised as a result of the Data Breach

Names;

Dates of birth;

Social Security numbers;

Medication lists; and

Health insurance information

Other medical information including allergies, Medicare numbers, and diagnoses that could be damaging to patients if leaked – such as details about alcohol, drug, and mental health-related illnesses.

Ransomware gang named "Money Message" has claimed responsibility for PharMerica Data Breach and claims to have obtained the records of millions of PharMerica and BrightSpring Health customers – including Social Security numbers from 400 databases.

