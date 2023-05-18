Summome Native Ventures Wins Contract to Support HRSA Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Modernization Initiative

Joint Venture between Guidehouse and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will assist HRSA with strengthening OPTN accountability, equity, and performance for donors, patients, and families

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summome Native Ventures, a tribally owned Small Disadvantaged Business joint venture between Guidehouse and PCI Government Services (PCI-GS), has been awarded a contract from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support its comprehensive approach for user-centered, wide stakeholder engagement on modernizing the design and implementation of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN).

The five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will provide HRSA with support for planning, designing, and coordinating the modernization of organ procurement and transplantation operations, governance, and technology to drive improvements in a range of areas in support of HRSA's vision.

Under this award, Summome, a mentor-protégé joint venture authorized under the U.S. Small Business Administration 8(a) Business Development program, will provide operational planning, strategic communications, and organizational change management consulting services to support HRSA's modernization strategy to drive improvements in equity, patient outcomes, and patient safety. The award builds upon Guidehouse's and PCI-GS' combined decades of experience in strategic planning, management support, and execution of large modernization and organizational transformation efforts across federal agencies.

"It is an honor for Summome Native Ventures to assist HRSA with modernizing our nation's organ donor system," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "Our expertise across the entire health ecosystem puts us in a unique position to provide perspective on the complex policies, governance, stakeholders, and technologies influencing this essential initiative. Leveraging our collective capabilities will help drive HRSA's vision for a future system that better serves the needs of donors, patients, and their families."

"The Organ Procurement and Transplant Network plays a critical role in our country's healthcare system," said Stephanie A. Bryan, Poarch Band of Creek Indians chair & CEO. "So many lives have been saved through transplants, and as part of Summome Native Ventures, we share a deep commitment with our partner, Guidehouse, to helping find ways to enhance the current system to serve more people, more effectively and more efficiently."

An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), HRSA launched the OPTN Modernization Initiative to better serve the needs of patients and families. The Initiative will strengthen accountability, equity, and performance in the organ donation and transplantation system through a focus on five key areas: technology; data transparency; governance; operations; and quality improvement and innovation.

Ranked 2022's second largest healthcare management consulting firm by Modern Healthcare, the Guidehouse Health team assists government agencies, providers, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other organizations with solving the industry's most complex challenges. A four-time Best in KLAS® winner in 2023, Guidehouse helps organizations modernize and innovate healthcare services, finances, and operations.

About PCI Government Services

PCI Government Services (PCI-GS) is a certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business that is wholly owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians are based in Alabama and is the only federally recognized Tribe in the state. PCI-GS meets U.S. Small Business Administration requirements as a small business and has significant, large business resources at our disposal. The PBCI enterprise represents holdings in excess of $2B, annual revenue of ~$1.5B, and >7,000 employees. This experience and resources translate to reduced risk for government agencies and forms the backbone for team success. For more information, visit https://www.pci-gs.com/.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

