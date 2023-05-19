Dream Job Alert: Get Paid to Identify the World’s Best Destinations for Variety Cruises

It's a tough job, but someone's got to do it.

ATHENS, Greece, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Variety Cruises, the leading boutique small ship cruise company is pleased to announce a dream job opening. The title is Product Development Manager, but the role may best be described as intrepid scout, professional traveler, and vacation dream weaver. The successful candidate will scout the best-kept secrets in each destination the company visits (and beyond). In this role, your mandate would be to create immersive travel experiences for guests while honoring Variety Cruises' commitment to sustainability and to improving the lives of the communities visited. The position is pivotal to the company's mission to create A Better World At Sea, upholding the pillars of the Variety Cares Foundation, which focuses on promoting clean oceans, gender equality, and education for all.

While the Product Development Manager will sometimes WFS (that's Work From Ship), this role is based in Athens, Greece—a cosmopolitan mecca for digital nomads, creative expats, and locals living their best lives. Reporting to the Commercial Director, the successful candidate will be responsible for researching, managing, and developing the product offerings of Variety Cruises, which has been in operation since 1949. The position involves working closely with Marketing and Operations Departments to ensure product success and market growth, along with educating and training staff on cruise programs, offerings, and destinations.

As a vital member of the Variety Cruises crew, the Product Development Manager will liaise with captains, operations, and technical departments to develop itineraries, map out destinations, and create and update copy describing the itinerary and programming. An exciting balance between beaches and business, the role also involves presenting short-term and long-term product sales forecasts and special reports and analyses to Variety Cruises Management.

To qualify for this exceptional opportunity, the ideal candidate should hold a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing/Hospitality Management, at least three years' experience in Product Development and/or Travel Hospitality, and an excellent knowledge of the English language, both written and verbal. Strong computer and social skills, geographical knowledge, and an adventurous spirit are also necessary; we're seeking a team player and a born explorer.

Variety Cruises offers a friendly, energetic working environment with continuous training, and professional development. And while the position comes with standard benefits, such as medical insurance, it offers the added perk of a free vacation (including an extra week of paid leave) on an annual cruise, so you can experience an itinerary as a client.

"We are thrilled to offer this exciting role to a talented and passionate individual who shares our vision of creating A Better World At Sea," said Filippos Venetopoulos, CEO of Variety Cruises. "We look forward to welcoming the successful candidate to our Family at Sea and working together to provide authentic, sustainable, life-enriching small ship adventures."

For more information and to apply, please visit the Variety Cruises website or send your resume and cover letter to hr@varietycruises.com.

