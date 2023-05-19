Health-Ade Partners with Ryan Seacrest to Bring Kombucha to Every Fridge in America and Further Their Joint Mission to Make Gut Health More Accessible

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade , the makers of delicious, bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut, announce a multi-year partnership with host, producer, and media personality, Ryan Seacrest. The media mogul and long-time Health-Ade Kombucha lover is partnering with the company as a brand advocate to share the benefits of kombucha with America and encourage people to swap their sugary sodas for Health-Ade, a satisfying alternative that packs a probiotic punch.

Seacrest will partner with the brand to create advertising and omnichannel media content that will reach millions of people who have traditionally been left out of outreach from other functional beverage brands.

"As someone who loves to always be on the go and in motion, I try to find alternatives that help me stay healthy and keep my body and gut balanced," said Seacrest. "I've been a longtime fan of Health-Ade and their mission of inspiring people so I decided to partner with them to get the word out on how their kombucha can help people to live their version of their happiest and healthiest lives."

Through the partnership, Seacrest joins Health-Ade in inspiring more people to discover the power of their gut with Health-Ade Kombucha, a better-for-you beverage made with fermented tea and flavored with organic juices that pairs well with all types of foods and occasions. Full of probiotics, organic acids, and antioxidants, Health-Ade Kombucha promotes a healthy gut microbiome, which supports overall wellness and can help boost mood, support digestion, and immunity, as well as promote skin and hair health. Beyond being a wellness beverage, however, Health-Ade Kombucha is also known by its longtime brand fans for being craveably delicious, and a perfect solution for any moment where you need a flavorful, bubbly beverage that you can feel great about.

"We're beyond excited to partner with Ryan Seacrest, someone who's incredibly passionate about health and wellness, and has been a longtime fan of the brand," says Health-Ade Chief Marketing Officer, Charlotte Mostaed. "Health-Ade Kombucha has been widely sold in the US for over 10 years, and yet so many still haven't tried it, and even more are still drinking beverages that carry no nutritional value. We're excited to have Ryan share how he's incorporated kombucha into his life and inspire his many fans to give it a try."

Health-Ade continues to grow and gain households nationwide with new insight-driven innovation. Earlier this year, Health-Ade Kombucha expanded its offerings with a line of 11.5 oz aluminum cans in four fan-favorite kombucha flavors: Pink Lady Apple, Ginger Lemon, Passion Fruit-Tangerine, and Pomegranate. The move to add cans to the brand's beloved 16 oz glass kombucha lineup allows Health-Ade to reach new refreshment occasions and responds directly to requests from loyal customers who love cans for their easy portability, recyclability, and smaller serving size.

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand got started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 50,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, and Target. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high-quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's daily standard for probiotics.

