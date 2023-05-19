This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including Habitat for Humanity's new campaign and the launch of a new ethics accelerator.
NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the policy and public interest industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Habitat for Humanity launches Home Equals campaign in support of people living in informal settlements around the world
Jonathan Reckford, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, said, "By advocating for policy changes, our partners in the Home Equals campaign will be increasing access to adequate housing and supporting innovative solutions coming from the residents of informal settlements themselves. Join us in creating a more equitable world."
- Erase PTSD Now Kicks Off Campaign to Change the Term PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) to PTSI (Post-Traumatic Stress Injury)
Erase PTSD Now, a passionate nonprofit focused on eradicating post-traumatic stress from the lives of those impacted by it, along with founder, Dr. Eugene Lipov, is proud to announce the launch of a campaign to change the term post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI).
- Start Your Engines: Kubota Refuels Partnership with Crayola Bringing Kids Together for Community Teamwork
Inside the family attractions, kids will participate in a pit crew tire change challenge, get behind the wheel of a virtual Kubota tractor in a simulator game, race Kubota toy cars customized with Crayola accessories and take photos with kid-sized Kubota-branded race cars and trucks.
- Call for Public Comment on Principles to Measure Impact of Standards on Human Health and Safety
The American National Standards Institute and UL Standards & Engagement released today for public review and comment a draft white paper Principles for Measuring the Impact of Voluntary Consensus Standards on Human Health and Safety.
- Half of American Women Report Struggling Financially Today, Leaving Them Worried and Uncertain about Retirement
Two surveys of women ages 25 and older find strong bipartisan support for improvements to Social Security and other policy solutions.
- Ford Foundation and a Coalition of Nonprofits Announce Launch of Corporate Guide for Employee Listening
Listen to Lead: Raise Retention and Boost Business helps C-Suite and other management leaders prioritize employee voices to maximize business success and improve workplace conditions and culture.
- Carnegie Council Launches the Ethics Accelerator
The Ethics Accelerator will seek to generate publicly available instruments and principles that policymakers and practitioners can immediately leverage and deploy. As the initiative expands to tackle additional novel issues within international affairs, so will Carnegie Council's library of available Ethics Accelerator assets, including ethical frameworks, multimedia educational materials, and governance blueprints.
- New Research Finds Consistent School-Home Communication and Relationship Building Essential to Addressing Chronic Absenteeism in K-12 Schools
As K-12 students recover from COVID pandemic learning disruptions, chronic absenteeism – which spiked during the pandemic – continues to be a critical issue in U.S. public schools, with some districts seeing even higher levels of absenteeism than during the pandemic.
- Ownership America Applauds the Bipartisan, Bicameral Introduction of the Employee Equity Investment Act
The EEIA would create an investment facility within the existing SBA Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) program designed to mobilize private investment towards creating, growing, and sustaining employee-owned businesses. The program would operate at no subsidy cost to the taxpayer and would also remove contracting barriers for employee-owned businesses.
- Bank of America Awards $3 Million to Obama Foundation to Support Workforce Development Opportunities and Accelerate Positive Change in Chicago Communities
The group actively trains women and minorities to apply for and get sponsored into construction trades positions such as plumbers, carpenters, and laborers. These career tracks have substantial growth and earning potential while also providing the means of creating multi-generational wealth.
- Bipartisan State Leaders Converge on Nation's Capitol to Advocate for College Completion
"The power of our work stems from states, networks, and institutions working together to solve the greatest challenges facing higher education today," said Charles Ansell, vice president for research, policy and advocacy at Complete College America.
- Minnesota Legislature Approves $5 Million Funding for Evidence-Based BARR System
BARR Center will work with the Minnesota Department of Education on the application and school selection process. The schools will be geographically distributed, and priority will be given to schools serving Black, Indigenous, and students of color, and those experiencing poverty.
- How to Protect Your Family from CO Poisoning and Other Post-Storm Dangers this Hurricane Season
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the increased risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, fires and electric shock after hurricanes and severe storms hit.
Read more of the latest policy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNpolicy and @prnedu on Twitter.
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire