PAGER APPOINTS DAVE DOOKEERAM AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager, a leading virtual care, navigation and collaboration platform, is pleased to announce that Dave Dookeeram has been appointed as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this newly created position, Dookeeram will execute the company's strategic growth and oversee its day-to-day operations to optimize business performance and better serve the company's 23 million members. Dookeeram will report directly to Pager's CEO and Chairman, Walter Jin.

"Because we're anticipating tremendous growth at Pager, we needed to find a COO with the expertise to scale our operations quickly and efficiently," said Jin. "Dave's unique background made him the perfect choice for our company. He's a growth-focused, culture-first senior executive who has extensive experience in both the healthcare provider sector, which is evidence-based and patient-focused, and with startup companies, who value growth and execution. Dave also has considerable expertise in all facets of value-based care, from improving core provider services to implementing tech-enabled solutions. We are so fortunate to have him."

"Joining the Pager team is a tremendous opportunity to work for a company that is transforming how consumers interact with the healthcare system," Dookeeram said. "Walter shared with me his compelling story of Pager's origin and its ongoing mission: providing a doctor-in-the-family experience for everyone, one that delivers healthcare on a more personal and human scale. Having seen firsthand the impact high quality care can have on someone's health and well-being, Pager's mission really resonated with me on a personal level. I'm excited to be part of a company that is effectively addressing the greatest challenge facing the American healthcare system—deliver better outcomes at a more reasonable cost."

Dookeeram has over 20 years of experience driving profitable growth for health tech companies, medical groups, and hospitals. Before joining Pager, he served as President of Diagnostics and Chief of Staff at DispatchHealth, an in-home high-acuity medical provider. Dookeeram joined DispatchHealth in the seed stage and served as a key executive through explosive growth to over 75 cities and $100M in revenue. Under his leadership, the company surpassed a $2B valuation while achieving top decile employee and patient satisfaction scores. Prior to that, Dookeeram served as the chief operating officer of Centura Health's Porter Adventist Hospital, where he drove EBITDA from $7 million to $42 million in four years and attained national rankings in multiple specialties. Dookeeram is the incoming board chair of Christian Living Communities/Capella Living Solutions. He is Board Certified in Healthcare Management by the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

Pager delivers an all-in-one care experience for its 23 million members, providing information, support, and guidance throughout their lifetime health journey, from care navigation and high-quality care to health and well-being services. "Dave understands the challenges of building a comprehensive yet integrated end-to-end consumer experience from both a provider and consumer perspective," said Jin. "His addition to our senior leadership team highlights Pager's strong commitment to be the digital health, value-based care solution that transforms the healthcare consumer engagement."

Pager is a virtual care collaboration platform, offered through health plans, that provides access to whole-person healthcare in a trusted, convenient, connected care experience, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager helps people make better healthcare decisions by enabling better access and reducing costs, making care simple and easy to understand throughout the entire care journey. Through a combination of hi-tech AI automation and hi-touch concierge services, Pager offers an integrated, full-service experience, including triage, telemedicine, e-prescriptions, appointment scheduling, after-care follow-up, care advocacy and customer service. Pager's omni-channel communications platform connects the fragmented healthcare ecosystem by aggregating a care team of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, coordinators, advocates and more in one place. Pager partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 23 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com

