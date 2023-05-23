GRACEMED ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF CANADIAN DERMATOLOGY CENTRE

TORONTO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GraceMed, a leading consolidator in the plastic surgery, dermatology and medical aesthetics industry, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Canadian Dermatology Centre, a highly regarded clinic located in the GTA. This latest acquisition furthers GraceMed's position as a leader in the sector, driven by leading physicians and their teams.

"The team at GraceMed are thrilled to welcome the talented medical professionals from Canadian Dermatology Centre to our family," said Heather Shantora, President and CEO of GraceMed. "Their dedication to providing exceptional patient care, built on a foundation of open and honest communication, is fully aligned with our own values. We are excited to collaborate with a team that shares our commitment to excellence and to working together to achieve outstanding results for our patients."

The acquisition of Canadian Dermatology Centre is part of GraceMed's strategy to expand its presence across North America— providing greater access to high-quality care for patients. With this acquisition, GraceMed will be able to offer patients access to a broader range of medical aesthetic specialties and treatments, dermatology and plastic surgery.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Dr. Renita Ahluwalia and Dr. Quinton Chivers, along with their highly skilled teams, who share our passion for delivering exceptional care to our patients," said Dr. Doug Grace, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of GraceMed. "As a company that places a strong emphasis on our physician leadership, we are proud to join forces with two industry leaders who have set a new standard for superior patient care. This acquisition represents our ongoing commitment to expanding our reach and providing more patients with access to the highest quality treatments available. We are excited to work together to help more and more patients realize their true self."

Dr. Quinton Chivers is a highly respected plastic surgeon with over 15 years of experience in the field. He is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, lecturer with the University of Toronto section of plastic surgery and most importantly known for delivering excellent outcomes through genuine patient care and compassion. Dr. Chivers is known for his expertise in both cosmetic plastic surgery, and reconstructive surgery as well as being one of Canadas only fellowship trained hair transplant surgeons.

Dr. Renita Ahluwalia is a highly skilled Canadian and American board-certified dermatologist with a strong focus in both cosmetic and medical dermatology. Having completed her residency training at the University of Toronto, she has since dedicated her career to providing exceptional care to patients throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Through her academic role at the University of Toronto, Dr. Ahluwalia is also actively contributing to the advancement of the dermatology field through teaching and mentorship. Her commitment to excellence is evident in her unwavering dedication to delivering the highest quality care to her patients and helping them achieve their skin health goals through the best available treatments and technology.

"We look forward to collaborating with GraceMed and leveraging our collective expertise to deliver exceptional outcomes for patients. As a surgeon myself, I admire what Dr. Doug Grace and his team are building at GraceMed, and I am excited to join forces with them to provide our patients with the best possible care," said Dr. Quinton Chivers, co-founder of Canadian Dermatology Centre.

"We have worked hard to combine both dermatology and plastic surgery services to allow our patients a one-stop, high caliber experience with our team of professionals. We strive to deliver quality care, educate, and empower our patients and our staff. It was clear to us that these goals aligned perfectly with GraceMed's philosophy and approach making them our natural first choice as a partner." said Dr. Renita Ahluwalia, co-founder of Canadian Dermatology Centre.

About GraceMed:

GraceMed is a North American-based platform helping more and more patients realize their true self. As a leading consolidator in the plastic surgery, dermatology and medical aesthetics industry, GraceMed partners with leading physicians and medical providers to deliver exceptional patient outcomes and results. For more information, visit www.gracemed.com.

