ImmPACT Bio to Present at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

WEST HILLS, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT BIO"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference, to be held from June 7-9, 2023, in New York, NY.

Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., ImmPACT Bio's president and chief executive officer, will provide a corporate update and participate in a live Q&A session on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3Mhkkdv.

About ImmPACT Bio

ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage company dedicated to the discovery of transformative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for patients with cancer or autoimmune disease. The company's logic-gate-based CAR T-cell platforms, licensed from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group, address key biological challenges in treating cancer. ImmPACT Bio's technologies are specifically designed to prevent antigen escape, and to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. The Company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from UCLA. In addition, another logic-gate-based CAR T-cell technology is based on the work of Gideon Gross, Ph.D., from the MIGAL-Galilee Research Institute, to address the prevention of 'on-target – off-tumor' toxicities. For more information, visit www.immpact-bio.com.

