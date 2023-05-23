LANDMASTER HIRES NEW VP OF SALES AND MARKETING

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American-made UTV manufacturer, Landmaster, announces the hire of Dustin Noble as their new Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Dustin Noble, VP of Sales and Marketing Standing Inside The Landmaster Manufacturing Facility. (PRNewswire)

Landmaster Hires 20+ Year Industry Expert As Their VP of Sales and Marketing

With a strong Powersports background, Dustin previously worked as a Manager of Dealer Development and Director of Sales. At Landmaster, he will be a great asset in achieving organization and structure within Sales.

Dustin grew up in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, playing hockey and racing motocross. Dustin and his wife Meghan have been married for 15 years. They have four children, Brantley, Charley, Presley, and Grayson.

Dustin says, "I am very excited to be a part of this small, intimate company that focuses on the details and values the customers. After many years at big companies, I look forward to bringing those experiences and techniques to Landmaster."

The Landmaster family looks forward to the significant contributions of Dustin and his extensive knowledge and efforts in the industry.

About Landmaster: Landmaster has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and lithium ion UTVs. They distribute through independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering the absolute best combination of technology, performance and American made ingenuity. For more information, please visit www.landmaster.com.

Contact: David Piercy, dpiercy@americanlandmaster.com

Landmaster (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Landmaster