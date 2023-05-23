MIAC Analytics Due Diligence Services Recognized by Major Credit Rating Agencies

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIAC Analytics™, a leading provider of mortgage industry solutions, has been added to the list of acceptable third-party review (TPR) firms by KBRA, Moody's, S&P Global, and Fitch Ratings.

The review process is designed to ensure that companies meet the highest standards of quality and performance. Firms are added according to several criteria, including the quality of their loan reviews, the quality of their results, and whether they adhere to quality control policies, procedures, and best practices, including underwriter management and training.

These additions confirm MIAC's commitment to providing the highest quality due diligence services to the mortgage industry market. The dedicated team has experience in a wide variety of markets and with MIAC's proprietary software, VeriFi™ is well-equipped to provide accurate and comprehensive due diligence services.

"We are proud to offer our clients a high standard of quality and performance and look forward to serving the securitization market," said Joseph Furlong, Managing Director of the Due Diligence Group at MIAC.

MIAC offers a wide range of due diligence reviews across the United States, Europe, and other areas around the world. With a seasoned team of due diligence professionals and cutting-edge solutions, we strive to enhance and support clients' understanding of the value of key assets and ultimately optimize their decision-making capabilities.

About MIAC

Since 1989, MIAC Analytics™ has been a provider of pricing, risk management, and accounting solutions for the mortgage and financial service industries. Offering transaction execution services, secondary market hedge advisory solutions, third-party mortgage asset valuations, as well as state-of-the-art valuation and risk models, incorporating a full range of consumer behavioral risk factors.

