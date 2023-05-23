Stax Promotes Paul Edwards to Global Practice Leader

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, has announced the promotion of Paul Edwards to Global Practice Leader. In this new role at Stax, Edwards will be responsible for developing and executing firm strategy to ensure Stax continues to deliver on and expand its unique value proposition and promise to its clients. Paul has been part of the Stax leadership team for the last 18 years, most recently as Senior Managing Director overseeing the firm's private equity practice and supporting over two hundred processes a year across the private equity investment spectrum.

"Paul has been a valued leader and mentor at Stax for almost two decades and has become a trusted adviser to dealmakers across some of the largest private equity firms around the globe," said Jayson Traxler, President. "This new role for Paul will bolster our planful growth strategy and enable Stax to lead client engagements in a manner which will drive and deliver the most value for our clients and their processes as we experience significant growth across client types, verticals, products, markets, and geographies."

"We have built a business solely focused on private equity at all stages of ownership, and our offerings and go-to-market map to this unique investment cycle. Stax is now at an inflection point in terms of growth, where we are looking to enhance our value proposition to our PE clients and ensure collaborating with us is as hand-in-glove as it can be," said Edwards. "As Stax continues to rapidly expand the firm and our offerings, we want to make sure our entire business advances in a way which retains our industry-leading client centricity; delivering the right content to the right clients at the right time, as true partners."

Stax LLC is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

