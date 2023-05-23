TEQUILA DON JULIO AND GRAY MALIN INTRODUCE THE ‘AGAVE SERIES,’ STUNNING AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY OF AGAVE FIELDS IN JALISCO, MEXICO

Step into the fields of one of Mexico's most beloved tequila brands through the lens of the globally celebrated fine-art photographer

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Malin traveled to the highlands in Jalisco, Mexico to capture once-in-a-lifetime aerial images over Tequila Don Julio's iconic agave fields. Merging Gray's love of aerial photography with brand founder Don Julio González's love of his land, Gray designed custom umbrellas and placed them amongst traditionally dressed jimadors representative of the legacy of one of Mexico's most beloved tequila brands. The aerial photos are available now to bring the world of Tequila Don Julio into your home by Gray Malin.

"I've loved Tequila Don Julio for a long time so it was an honor to capture their stunning agave fields where the tequila-making process all begins," shares Gray Malin. "This was my first time shooting work above this type of landscape and I was mesmerized by the geometric rows of the teal agave contrasted against the red soil. Experiencing the fields from this perspective, and the care that goes into each plant to produce every bottle, is immensely impressive, it's an art in itself."

Enjoy a Margarita for a truly plant to table experience while you take in the 11 different pieces of art at www.GrayMalin.com , which are available now as prints or framed in sizes small to oversized. The images will also be brought to life through an immersive pop-up event in the Hamptons in August that will offer guests the opportunity to experience the worlds of Gray Malin and Tequila Don Julio. More information to be released in the coming weeks.

"In the same way that Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila category, Gray Malin has paved the way in photography with his signature aerial style and celebration of beautiful destinations all over the world," shares Stacey Cunningham, Director of Tequila Don Julio. "Gray creates for the love of it, just as Don Julio González did, and this partnership is a celebration of just that - creating Por Amor."

You can also mix up the official 'Malin Margarita' and enjoy the beauty of your own surroundings all summer long:

Ingredients

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

.75 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

4 Sage Leaves

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and enjoy!

Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. For more information please visit www.DonJulio.com .

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio Rosado,Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com .

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Juliotequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA

ABOUT GRAY MALIN + THE GRAY MALIN BRAND

Gray Malin is a celebrated fine-art photographer and New York Times bestselling author and CEO of his eponymous lifestyle brand.

From the shores of Capri to the top of Aspen Mountain, Gray has received commercial recognition for his ability to transport his audience to some of the most breathtaking destinations around the world with his distinct visual style. Shooting from doorless helicopters, Gray has been a trailblazer in aerial beach, ski and park photography, and has photographed conceptual collections at historic properties including The Beverly Hills Hotel, The Plaza Hotel and The Breakers Palm Beach.

Forging his work into a larger lifestyle with the philosophy to Make Every Day a Getaway®, Gray's photography has since expanded into a line of luxury products for home and travel. Gray has collaborated with global brands including Disney, Google and Tequila Don Julio, engaging diverse audiences to experience his work in new and exciting ways.

Learn more at www.graymalin.com where his bold photographic works forge the synergy between wanderlust and adventure, inviting the viewer to share in his explorative spirit.

