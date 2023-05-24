EOSOLUTIONS CORP. ANNOUNCES THE FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF THE DR. BANNER BALLOON GUIDE CATHETER: A BREAKTHROUGH BALLOON GUIDE CATHETER WITH UNMATCHED FEATURES FOR NEUROVASCULAR PROCEDURES

EOSOLUTIONS CORP. ANNOUNCES THE FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF THE DR. BANNER BALLOON GUIDE CATHETER: A BREAKTHROUGH BALLOON GUIDE CATHETER WITH UNMATCHED FEATURES FOR NEUROVASCULAR PROCEDURES

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOSolutions Corp., a pioneering medical technology company focused on delivering high-quality catheter solutions, is proud to introduce the Dr. Banner, Balloon Guide Catheter (BGC). Developed in collaboration with InNeuroCo, a leading design, consulting, and contract manufacturing group, Dr. Banner sets new benchmarks in catheter technology, providing physicians with unparalleled capabilities, which include the largest inner diameter (ID) of 0.091, improved proximal stability, distal trackability, and a super compliant polyurethane balloon.

EOSolutions Corp. Logo (PRNewswire)

Dr. Banner's features ensure physicians have access to cutting-edge tools for navigating complex anatomies and achieving optimal patient outcomes. This state-of-the-art device is a result of extensive research and development efforts by EOSolutions Corp., aimed at delivering superior catheter solutions that address the evolving needs of healthcare professionals.

Key Features of Dr. Banner:

Largest Inner Diameter (ID)1: Dr. Banner boasts an impressive inner diameter of 0.091 in, offering a wide lumen for seamless device delivery. This generous ID allows for efficient navigation of complex anatomies and enables the use of larger therapeutic devices.

Proximal Stability and Distal Trackability1: The Coaxial Design with an eight zone stainless-steel inner member and reinforced two zone polyethylene outer member of Dr. Banner ensures excellent proximal stability, providing physicians with precise control during catheter manipulations. Additionally, its exceptional distal trackability enables smooth navigation through tortuous vessels, minimizing trauma and enhancing procedural success. The coaxial design also provides fast inflation and deflation times.

Super Compliant Polyurethane Balloon1: Dr. Banner's super compliant balloon's ability to conform to the vessel wall provides immediate confirmation of vessel occlusion minimizing procedural risks.

"Dr. Banner marks a significant milestone in the field of neurovascular interventions," said Anthony Parise, General Manager and Head of Sales & Marketing at EOSolutions Corp. "With its unparalleled inner diameter, proximal stability, distal trackability, and super compliant polyurethane balloon, Dr. Banner empowers physicians to overcome the challenges of complex anatomies, providing precise and effective treatment options for their patients. We are excited to respond to the needs of our physicians by introducing this groundbreaking catheter that will improve upon their ability to perform the most challenging neurovascular procedures."

EOSolutions Corp. remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of medical innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to healthcare professionals worldwide. Dr. Banner exemplifies the company's commitment to creating advanced catheter technologies that enable physicians to provide superior patient care and drive positive clinical outcomes.

For more information about Dr. Banner and EOSolutions Corp., please visit www.eosolutionscorp.com.

About EOSolutions Corp.: EOSolutions Corp. is a leading medical technology company committed to developing advanced solutions for neurovascular procedures. With a focus on innovation, EOSolutions Corp. combines extensive research, engineering excellence, and clinical expertise to deliver state-of-the-art catheter technologies. By addressing the evolving needs of healthcare professionals, EOSolutions Corp. strives to enhance patient care and improve outcomes.

Contact: Anthony Parise, EOSolutions Corp., AParise@eosolutionscorp.com

1Supporting Data on file at EOSolutions Corp.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EOSolutions Corp.