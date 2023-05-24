UNICEF AND FLEXPORT.ORG ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE GLOBAL HUMANITARIAN RELIEF

New collaboration will help UNICEF expand access to critical supplies for children and explore opportunities to address logistics bottlenecks for humanitarian response

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Children's Fund ( UNICEF ) and Flexport.org , the impact arm of Flexport, a leader in global supply chain technology, today announced a new partnership to drive access to humanitarian relief globally, while exploring additional areas of collaboration for more effective, efficient and sustainable supply chains for humanitarian aid. The three-year partnership includes Flexport's support for UNICEF's programmes, and will include collaboration leveraging UNICEF and Flexport's respective global supply related expertise, assets and networks to reach children and their families across the world.

Flexport logo (PRNewsfoto/Flexport, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This announcement builds on UNICEF's collaborative relationship with Flexport.org, which began in 2021 and has helped enable access to essential supplies and services for children and their families across Afghanistan, Chad, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Ukraine, Venezuela and Yemen. Over the past two years, Flexport.org has supported UNICEF in delivering more than 1.1million lbs of critical supplies for UNICEF's global humanitarian relief efforts. The partnership has already delivered $2 million in transportation costs for critical aid including ready-to-use-therapeutic food, syringes for vaccinations, wash supplies, diapers, blankets, and water tanks, as well as stock replenishment and cold storage.

The new partnership agreement will support UNICEF in enhancing access to critical supplies needed for children to survive and thrive, as well as broader humanitarian assistance around the world through four key pillars of engagement:

In-kind transport of UNICEF-managed supplies via airfreight, ocean freight and land transport in response to humanitarian crises, and to support UNICEF's programmes and priorities worldwide

Emergency logistics solutions as situations arise, including warehousing services, bespoke logistics support and targeted expertise

Supply chain sustainability solutions to reduce the environmental, social and economic impact of logistics

Strategic supply chain planning to develop innovative solutions to increase access to essential supplies in the hardest-to-reach places.

"Efficient, streamlined logistics are critical to global humanitarian assistance response," said Kristen Dohnt, Head of Flexport.org. "We are excited to partner with UNICEF to leverage our combined expertise to overcome logistics bottlenecks and improve the delivery of humanitarian supplies to children in need, especially in remote and challenging locations."

"Supply chains come under intense pressure during emergencies," said Etleva Kadilli, Director of UNICEF's global supply and logistics operations. "This partnership with Flexport.org will help UNICEF to address bottlenecks and quickly deliver life-saving supplies to children and their communities in times of crisis. We are grateful for the support and collaboration of Flexport.org to find supply chain and logistics solutions so that no child is left behind."

About Flexport.org

Flexport.org—the impact arm of Flexport—was created to optimize logistics for social and environmental impact, working with trusted international aid agencies and nonprofits to deliver relief supplies wherever they're needed and helping organizations meet their sustainability goals with greater ease and lower costs. Since 2016, Flexport.org has delivered over 21M pounds of aid to 70+ countries; reached 108 million people with over 1,500 shipments of humanitarian aid funded by the Flexport.org Fund; and helped more than 300 companies offset their greenhouse gas emissions from shipping.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. Follow UNICEF on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

*UNICEF does not endorse any brand, company, product, or service.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flexport, Inc.