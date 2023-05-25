Fall in Love with Europe this Summer: Four Seasons Invites Connection and Discovery Across its European Portfolio

From Mediterranean cruising and unique city adventures to stargazing on the slopes of Mount Etna, savour the joy of Europe this summer with Four Seasons

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A private surf lesson in one of Lisbon's lesser-known beach coves, an early morning hike to Budapest's Castle District or a private cruise on Lake Como after exploring the lakeside views from behind the wheel of an Italian car: this summer, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts invites guests to explore the rich cultural, culinary and natural beauty of Europe through personalized discoveries across its iconic European properties.

Unforgettable Adventures

Stay in the heart of the city at Four Seasons Hotel Madrid to discover the local barrios (neighbourhoods) through the eyes of Leica as part of a newly launched photographic walking tour. This two-hour on foot exploration takes in every opportunity to both learn about and capture the local sights through the lens of a Leica camera, guided by a photography specialist. Four Seasons Hotel Baku is also providing guests with a unique way to discover the historical city and discover traditional Azerbaijani carpet weaving. Adjoining to ancient walls and known as the "living room" of Icheri Sheher (Old City), Four Seasons Hotel Baku, is primely located to facilitate this private tour and hands-on, cultural experience under the guidance of a local skilled artisan, with the hand-woven carpet becoming a one-of-a-piece kind and a treasured keepsake for guests.

Further south in Sicily, guests at San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel can embark on an adventure on the slopes of Mount Etna during a stargazing safari on a remote part of the mountain's slopes to admire the night sky.

A Focus on Wellbeing

Venture into the wild beauty of the French Alps at Four Seasons Hotel Megève, where a guided, hillside yoga or meditation session within a geodesic dome allows guests to reset and refresh while soaking in the mountain vistas. Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon is also offering private yoga classes at the nearby beach in Costa da Caparica, just 30 minutes from the Hotel and a spot treasured by locals for its vast, sandy coastline that stretches for nearly 10 kilometres (6 miles). For those seeking a more adrenaline-filled activity, yoga can be swapped for a surf lesson in the same location, with each activity being followed by a lunch at a stylishly mellow, toes-in-the-sand beach bar that serves local favourites such as clams cooked in Portuguese Bulhão Pato sauce and grilled, line-caught fish from the Atlantic.

Early morning adventures go hand in hand with city-sightseeing at Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest through the Buda Before Breakfast workout, where members of the Four Seasons management team accompany guests on a hike up Gellért Hill or the Buda Hills for the best city views and a chance to learn about must-visit locations during a stay in the historic city.

A Celebratory Summer

Following the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on May 6, Four Seasons UK Collection continues the wave of celebrations through a series of summer experiences designed to capture this momentous occasion. Indulge in the time-honoured British tradition of afternoon tea with the Crown Jewels Afternoon Tea at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square or celebrate summer at Bloom - the rooftop lounge in the Hotel's elegant Crown Residence. This floral pop-up is abuzz with summer energy, offering unparalleled views over the River Thames and the city, light bites and refreshing beverages.

Alternatively, complement a discovery of the capital's heritage with the serenity of the British countryside by combining a stay at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane with a stay at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire as part of the properties' Town and Country offer.

Take to the Water

From the Athens Riviera to Lake Como, cruising on the Bosphorus and the scenic shores of the Vltava River in Prague, there's no better place for boating adventures than Europe in the summer. Depart from the jetty of Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens for a full day exploration of the famous Greek islands of Hydra and Spetses. Journeying by the award-winning Praevado power cruiser, swim in crystal waters, have lunch at a seafood taverna and enjoy harbourside shopping, before a final dip at Zogeria Bay while recounting the day's adventures.

In Istanbul – the city where Europe and Asia connect – hop aboard the Sea Shuttle to cruise across the Bosphorus river and take in the panoramic city views across the two continents while travelling from Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet in the city's Old Town and the sea-front, former Ottoman Palace that is Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus. Also offering guests the chance to capture the city panorama from the water is Four Seasons Hotel Prague, with a river cruise along the Vltava in a charming wooden boat. Sip a glass of prosecco and enjoy breakfast, lunch or a light snack with family or friends on this scenic excursion.

For a journey that spans both land and water, Four Seasons Hotel Milan provides an exclusive opportunity to take the driver's seat of a of a 1961 Giulietta Spider or of a Lancia Fulvia Coupè Rallye on a drive out of the city to Lake Como. Cruise top-down for unparalleled views while zipping through scenic back roads, before pulling over for lunch at a Concierge-recommended restaurant near the lake and to browse the local shops before a private afternoon cruise on Lake Como.

Destination Dining with Four Seasons Europe

Just in time for summer, Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel has launched a new Nomad Dining Experience overlooking the Cap Ferrat peninsula and the Mediterranean Sea. In this picturesque setting of the Hotel's vegetable garden, guests can savour creative dishes prepared by Michelin-starred Chef Yoric Tièche while taking in sublime views of the French Riviera. Summer is also the ideal time to visit the Versailles vegetable garden of Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, which is cultivated with the composting from Le George restaurant's food waste. Guests will be taken from the Hotel to the garden in a Porsche electric car and will spend time with the Hotel's Green Michelin Star chef, Simone Zanoni. Together with Simone, guests will handpick vegetables and cook them in an open-air kitchen before enjoying a picnic-style lunch on site, all while learning more about Simone's secrets of the trade and his passion for sustainability.

By evening, stylish rooftop restaurant Izumi at Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva is the ideal spot to enjoy the warm summer nights and soak up panoramic lake views, while a golden-hour dinner on the Ponte Vecchio can be arranged for guests of Four Seasons Hotel Firenze. Nestled in the heart of Florence with views over the Arno river, dine on the open-air terrace of the famous Ponte Vecchio with an unforgettable dining experience prepared by Executive Chef Paolo Lavezzini.

