NATIONAL TREASURE WINS THE 148TH PREAKNESS STAKES

National Treasure, owned by SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Racing LLC, Robert Masterson, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital LLC, and Catherine Donovan, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by jockey John Velazquez, was presented with the Tiffany & Co. Woodlawn Vase by Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Belinda Stronach, Chairwoman, Chief Executive Officer and President, 1/ST and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott after winning the 148th Preakness Stakes. National Treasure completed the 1 3/16-mile race in one minute and 55.12 seconds.

Highlights from Preakness 148 include:

Trainer Bob Baffert made history by winning the 148 th Preakness Stakes for a record eighth time.

Blazing Sevens finished second; Mage took third.

Preakness day wagering totaled $101.7M for the 13-race program.

On Friday, May 19 , the 99 th George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes was won by Taxed, owned by Richard Bahde , trained by Randy Morse and ridden by jockey Rafael Bejarano .

Black-Eyed Susan day handle was $28.2M , a 1.9% increase from 2022.

National Treasure wins Preakness 148 and newest Baltimore Raven Odell Beckham Jr., gives riders up call at Preakness 148

"On behalf of 1/ST and the Maryland Jockey Club, I would like to thank everyone who came out to enjoy Preakness 148, and to Governor Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott for their ongoing support," said Belinda Stronach. "The collective spirit and excitement that was on display at Preakness 148 reflected a renewed optimism for the future. We look forward to working with all stakeholders to build on the success of this year's event as we look to Preakness 149 and beyond."

Belinda Stronach hosted VIP guests in the 1/ST Chalet, including Odell Beckham Jr., Gayle King, Kevin Liles, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, John Harbaugh, Bobby Flay, Cal Ripken Jr., Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore, who enjoyed spectacular finish line views from the two-story chalet located next to the Winner's Circle.

Preakness LIVE took over the Pimlico infield evolving the InfieldFest experience, ushering in a new era for live music, entertainment, arts and culture on Preakness day. Preakness guests enjoyed a post-race headline performance by GRAMMY award-winner Bruno Mars, as well as performances by GRAMMY-nominated musical duo SOFI TUKKER, DJ Chantel Jeffries, Martin 2 Smoove, Baltimore's own DJ QuickSilva and Zack Bia. This year's rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner was sung by the talented students from the Baltimore School for the Arts Chamber Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Mark Hardy.

Baltimore 1/ST, a campaign launched by 1/ST in 2022 in collaboration with Baltimore's Kevin Liles, Chair & CEO of 300 Elektra Entertainment, Co-Founder & CEO of 300 Entertainment, and Head of 300 Studios, and in consultation with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, champions the event's connection to Baltimore by leveraging the Preakness platform to highlight the city's rich entertainment, arts and community culture. This year Baltimore's vibrant art scene was on display with the return of the infield art garden, featuring unique works by local artists using shipping containers as a canvas, provided by Ports America Chesapeake and in partnership with the Mayor's Office of Art & Culture. Merchandise featuring the winning artwork from the Art of Racing competition in collaboration with the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) were available for purchase with proceeds going to the Park Heights Renaissance, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting its community.

Joining Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore for the trophy presentation of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes was a representative of the Mitchell family, Yolanda Jiggetts, CEO of the Park Heights Renaissance and Steven Johnson of Team F.A.B. (Fight Against Blight). Team F.A.B. is the recipient of the third-annual George E. Mitchell Community Fellowship Grant chosen from a competitive field of applicants who submitted original projects designed to address social or economic challenges of the priority areas defined in the Park Heights Master Plan. As part of the partnership between the Preakness and Park Heights Renaissance, 270 Preakness tickets were donated to the organization as well as many plants and flowers from Preakness 148 to support the beautification of the Park Heights community.

Guests at Preakness 148 received top-tier transportation in sleek Wagoneers, a premium extension of the Jeep® brand, enjoyed the iconic Black-Eyed Susan cocktail made with Bulleit Bourbon and Ketel One Vodka from spirits partner Diageo, and sipped on a first-of-its-kind Preakness Ale, created by Guinness Open Gate Brewery. The Preakness Maryland Sprint was sponsored by Big Ass Fans and the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore offered an exclusive package to hotel guests. Topping off the experience was a visit to the Baltimore Tattoo Museum for free tattoos sponsored by OLD BAY and a finish line ceremony presented by AeroVanti. Attendees were also treated to a gastronomic experience from curated Preakness LIVE vendors, including beloved, local Maryland eateries such as Jimmy's Famous Seafood, HoodFellas, Boardwalk Fries, BLK Swan and delicious desserts by Hiatus Cheesecake, founded by Baltimore's Matthew Featherstone, among others.

For more information visit www.preakness.com or @PreaknessStakes on social.

ANECDOTES:

Maryland Governor Wes Moore , Belinda Stronach , Chairwoman, Chief Executive Officer and President, 1/ST and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott presented the Tiffany & Co. Woodlawn Vase – the most valuable trophy in American sports - to the connections of National Treasure.

The newest star player to join the Baltimore Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr. , gave the Rider's Up call.

Baltimore Ravens players Justin Tucker and Jordan Stout , and Washington Commanders players Sam Howell and Kendall Fuller celebrated the Preakness Stakes win from the balcony of 1/ST Chalet, among a crew of other NFL players.

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh along with Odell Beckham Jr. , and eight teammates were interviewed live on NBC by Britney Eurton from the 1/ST Chalet.

Bobby Flay , avid racing fan and horse owner, placed bets from the 1/ST Chalet.

Kevin Liles enjoyed a cigar and champagne in the Veuve Clicquot garden patio.

Bruno Mars opened with 24K Magic and the crowd went wild in a sudden downpour.

SOFI TUKKER performed an EDM remix of the White Lotus theme song during their set.

DJ Chantel Jeffries and Zack Bia hung out backstage between their sets.

Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. was hanging out with Baltimore native and Utah Jazz's Rudy Gay .

Tenth and 11 th grade students from the Baltimore School for the Arts Chamber Chorus performed the national anthem.

Before conducting a concert at Strathmore, the new music director-designate of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Jonathon Heyward , watched the races while dressed by the QG.

Tik Tok twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder posed on the Preakness 148 red carpet.

Juliette Porter of reality show Siesta Key bet on the races in the 1/ST Chalet.

Influencers Amanda McCants , Kate Bartlett and Sofia Franklyn chatted on the red carpet.

Celebs and influencers used a Wagoneer as a backdrop for their photos on the infield.

Guests witnessed a stunning A-10 flyover formation to help kick off Preakness 148. The aircraft is a symbol of American Air Power and the legacy of the men and women of America's premier Bomb Wings – The 509 th Bomb Wing and The Missouri Air National Guard 131 st Bomb Wing.

AfroLatina artist Jaz Erenberg led local students from Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) in the creation of shipping container murals on display in the Preakness LIVE art garden.

Preakness 148 welcomed 294 guests who won tickets as part of the inaugural Preak Weeks initiative that was created as part of the Baltimore 1/ST campaign to drive support and economic value to independent – and in many cases small, BIPOC and women-owned – businesses.

Pimlico welcomed 65,000 guests for Preakness 148 weekend celebrations, reflecting an 8% increase in attendance from Preakness 147. This year 1/ST reimagined the festivities designed to reduce the event footprint for a fresh, inclusive and improved guest experience.

The inaugural Preak Weeks initiative that was created as part of the Baltimore 1/ST campaign to drive support and economic value to independent – and in many cases small, BIPOC and women-owned – businesses, welcomed 294 guests who won tickets.

