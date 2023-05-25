2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

POWERFUL HIDDEN INSIGHTS INTO SOUTHERN EUROPEAN GOVERNMENTS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: 2012-2022 AND 2017-2022

Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JI-Analytics has produced a High Value-Add Analysis (HVA) with powerful hidden insights into southern European governments financial performance.

High Value-Add Analysis #577 (HVA #577) provides powerful hidden insights into the financial performance of five major southern European governments for the past ten and five years (2012-2022 and 2017-2022) by using the Citizens' Wealth framework and its 10 KPIs. The five major southern European countries are: France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain (the peers).

Senior decision-makers should care about government financial performance and position because government financial decisions directly affect the probability of debt, currency, and financial crises, which have a disproportionally large impact on the most disadvantaged.

If you are a senior decision-maker who cares about government financial performance and position of any of the five peers, you may be eligible to receive a complimentary copy of High Value-Add Analysis #577 (HVA #577).

Senior decision-makers seeking a complimentary copy should contact info@jianalytics.com.

To review a one-page summary of HVA #577, visit the JI-Analytics store at:

https://store.jianalytics.com/products/southern-europe

About JI-Analytics
JI-Analytics is a global high value-add benchmarking and best practices analytics firm. Our mission is to produce the world's best Excel-based global high value-add benchmarking and best practices analytics, for senior decision-makers facing the most important challenges at the intersection of Government, NGOs, and Business.

JI-Analytics
c/o The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation
1629 K Street NW, Suite 300
Washington, DC 20006
T/ +1 202 449 9600
E/ info@jianalytics.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powerful-hidden-insights-into-southern-european-governments-financial-performance-2012-2022-and-2017-2022-301834966.html

SOURCE Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.