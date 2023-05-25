Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health Announce Three Late-Breaking Presentations at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

Physician-scientists will present expansive new cancer research, including 33 accepted abstracts
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health today announced that data from SWOG S1826, a randomized study of nivolumab(N)-AVD versus brentuximab vedotin(BV)-AVD in advanced stage (AS) classic Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), and two abstracts from the neoadjuvant I-SPY 2 trial evaluating oral paclitaxel, carboplatin, and dostarlimab (OPE/Cb/D) without and with trastuzumab in early-stage, high-risk breast cancer, have been selected as late-breaking presentations at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held both in person in Chicago and online from June 2-6.
"We are thrilled to have physician-scientists from our health system participate in two innovative clinical trials selected for three late-breaking presentations at this year's ASCO annual meeting, reinforcing our commitment to push the boundaries of science, provide patients with cutting-edge treatment options, and transform the way cancer is treated," said Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, Director, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Senior Vice President, Oncology Services, RWJBarnabas Health. "As New Jersey's only NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, we strive to offer our patients comprehensive cancer care, including access to novel therapeutic advances and game-changing clinical trials that have the potential to save, extend and improve the quality of patients' lives, and reshape the future of cancer management."
A total of 33 presentations and 9 publications have been accepted, highlighting research advances in several types of cancer, including lymphoma, pediatric, colorectal and breast cancer.
Highlights of additional accepted abstracts include the following:
- Initial findings of the phase II study of biweekly TAS-102, irinotecan and bevacizumab in pre-treated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), found that TAS-102 with irinotecan plus bevacizumab is an effective second-line therapy for patients with mCRC.
- Findings from a cross-sectional, retrospective analysis that aimed to determine the association of receipt of treatment summaries, follow-up care instructions (including where to obtain "routine cancer check-ups"), and type of doctor providing survivorship care on breast cancer screening (BCS) and cervical cancer screening (CCS) in female cancer survivors. The analysis demonstrated that follow-up instructions, which are part of the survivorship plan, have the greatest association with BCS and CCS among cancer survivors, but despite this, about 25% of BCS and CCS-eligible cancer survivors did not receive them.
- Results from a phase Ib/II clinical trial evaluating the preliminary safety and efficacy of tinengotinib tablets as monotherapy and combination therapy in advanced solid tumors, which demonstrated that tinengotinib monotherapy was well-tolerated and the pharmacokinetics results may support dose recommendation for subsequent trials. Additionally, researchers observed encouraging anticancer activity of tinengotinib monotherapy in patients with heavily pre-treated solid tumors, including PC, HR+/HER2- BC, TNBC and CCA.
The full list of presentations at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting follows:
Oral Presentations
Abstract No.
Title
Presentation
Location
Abstract 8006
LINKER-MM1 study:
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
Hall D2 & Live Stream
Abstract 9501
Significant durable response with
Monday, June 5, 2023,
3:00 p.m. CDT
Hall D1 & Live Stream
Abstract 1004
A phase 2 study of HER3-DXd in
Monday, June 5, 2023,
12:42 p.m. CDT
Hall B1 & Live Stream
Abstract 10008
Phase 2 study of larotrectinib in
Sunday, June 4, 2023,
12:09 p.m. CDT
S100a & Live Stream
Poster Presentations
Abstract No.
Title
Presentation
Location
Abstract
Oral paclitaxel and dostarlimab with
Sunday, June 4, 2023,
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract
Phase II/III study of circulating
Monday, June 5, 2023,
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract
SWOG S1823/CCTG GCC1:
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract
HB-300, a novel arenavirus-based
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract
A phase 1/2 study of combination
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract
A phase 2/3 trial in progress on
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 532
A multicenter phase II study of
Sunday, June 4, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 2561
Clinical outcomes of immune
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 3085
Characterization of MCL-1 in
Monday, June 5, 2023,
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 3531
Chemotherapeutic sensitivity in
Monday, June 5, 2023,
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 3590
Phase II study of biweekly TAS-
Monday, June 5, 2023,
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 3622
Molecular profiling and
Monday, June 5, 2023,
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 4108
Comprehensive profiling of clock
Monday, June 5, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 4144
Correlation of comprehensive
Monday, June 5, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 4145
Clinical genomic implications of
Monday, June 5, 2023,
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 4150
KRAS G12C-mutated pancreatic
Monday, June 5, 2023,
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 4151
Molecular and clinical correlates of
Monday, June 5, 2023,
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 4167
The five periampullary cancers: Not
Monday, June 5, 2023,
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 9548
A phase 1 study of fianlimab (anti-
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 10628
Learned lessons from a US-wide
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 11018
Characterizing imposter syndrome
Sunday, June 4, 2023,
Hall A & On Demand
Abstract 12075
Survivorship care and breast and
Monday, June 5, 2023,
1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT
Hall A & On Demand
Poster Discussion Session
Abstract 2519
A phase I/II trial investigating safety
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
S100bc & On Demand
Abstract 3019
Preliminary safety and efficacy of
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
2:11 p.m. CDT
S100bc & On Demand
Abstract 4020
Not all treated KRAS-mutant
Monday, June 5, 2023,
11:30 – 1:00 p.m. CDT
Hall D2 & Live Stream
Abstract 7515
Response-adapted therapy (tx) with
Monday, June 5, 2023,
1:49 p.m. CDT
E450 & On Demand
Abstract Discussion 4
Aging in Survivors of Pediatric
Monday, June 5, 2023,
S504 & On Demand
Abstract LBA520
Oral paclitaxel, carboplatin, and
Sunday, June 4, 2023,
5:04 p.m. CDT
Hall B1 & Live Stream
Plenary Session
Abstract LBA4
SWOG S1826, a randomized study
Sunday, June 4, 2023,
2:53 p.m. CDT
Hall B1 & Live Stream
Publication Only
Session title
Presentation title
Presentation
Location
Abstract e16073
Preoperative pembrolizumab for
N/A
N/A
Abstract e18723
Assessment of how differences in
N/A
N/A
Abstract e15087
Safety and feasibility of the addition
N/A
N/A
Abstract e17618
Comparing sentinel
N/A
N/A
Abstract e18605
Immediate inpatient toxicities
N/A
N/A
Abstract e24088
Barriers to offering female fertility
N/A
N/A
Abstract e12523
ctDNA detection before and during
N/A
N/A
Abstract e16079
Outcomes of Helicobacter pylori
N/A
N/A
Abstract e19015
Pevonedistat plus belinostat in
N/A
N/A
