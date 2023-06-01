AllianceHCM Integrates with Experian Employer Services to Streamline Employment and Income Verification Fulfillment for Clients

HOUSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceHCM, one of the nation's largest privately-held human capital management (HCM) software providers, announced today an expanded relationship with Experian® Employer Services (EES) for verifications fulfillment of employment and income requests for their clients through Experian Verify™. By leveraging EES' capabilities, this fulfillment service can reduce friction for employers and consumers by providing verifiers with approved instant access to verified employer payroll records

EES' service supports employees with a fast and secure verification fulfillment process for important financial transactions like purchasing a home or vehicle. With consumer consent, third-party requests for income and employment information are fulfilled in real time via Experian Verify™ to enable faster decisions. This streamlined process frees HR, payroll and finance teams to better focus on the needs of their employees and businesses without the workload of manually responding to verification requests.

"We are thrilled to expand our work with Experian Employer Services and offer this innovative service to our clients," said Brad Dewey, Chief Product Officer of AllianceHCM. "This partnership helps eliminate delays for employees if they're doing things like purchasing cars or signing a new lease, and HR professionals won't get bogged down with verifications. We're offering our clients an efficient way to handle verifications by streamlining the whole process."

"Experian Verify is designed to improve borrowing experiences for consumers and reduce the burdens placed on HR teams all while ensuring lenders have access to verified income and employment information to make more informed decisions in real-time," said Merideth Wilson, executive vice president and general manager of Experian Employer Services. "We are excited to work with AllianceHCM to ensure even more employees, lenders and employers can benefit from this service."

EES is an affiliate of Experian Information Solutions, Inc. For more information, please visit: https://www.experian.com/employer-services/

About AllianceHCM

A robust human capital management system is the backbone of your company's workforce, and AllianceHCM provides a complete solution that is developed based on actual customer needs. Managers, HR, and payroll professionals can rely on our technology to hire, pay, and manage employees while also knowing that AllianceHCM offers stellar customer service. We work daily to give our new customers the same unmatched level of service and support as our founding customers got more than 30 years ago, before HR technology even existed. Today, AllianceHCM products deliver a single, secure solution to integrate with the platforms you already use and give you time back to focus on your own customers. See our complete HCM solutions .

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 21,700 people operating across 30 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

For more information about AllianceHCM and their work with Experian Employer Services, please visit their website at www.alliancehcm.com .

