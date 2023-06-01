International Market Access Society (IMAS) Announces Joseph Boswell, Interim Global President

BOSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Market Access Society (IMAS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph L. Boswell as interim Global President.

Mr. Boswell has worked in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for over 25 years, spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including Neurology, Women's Health, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Oncology, Rare Disease, and Cell & Gene Therapy.

Splitting his career between commercial manufacturers including Johnson & Johnson and Wyeth-Ayerst, and consulting (heading up Business Development for AVALERE in Washington DC for 12 years), he is now Founder and President of GenMAV Inc, a healthcare advisory and digital health firm based in New Jersey.

His areas of focus, interest, and expertise include the Value & Evidence Continuum, Patient & Stakeholder Engagement, and Digital Platforms. Mr. Boswell is a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles and holds a certificate in Strategic Alliances from the Wharton School.

As IMAS President, Mr. Boswell will Chair IMAS' chief advisory body, the Executive Board, which works to ensure all IMAS programs align with its mission globally and represents IMAS externally with all stakeholders. It advises and provides strategic planning guidance and feedback for Committees to ensure alignment with the mission and objectives of IMAS.

"I am pleased and honored to step into this role as Interim President for IMAS and continuing my work on the Executive Board with such a distinguished group of professionals and leaders in the market access, reimbursement and pricing space," says Mr. Boswell. "I look forward to working with my colleagues, peers and thought leaders to support and advance IMAS' mission and status as a global voice for sharing best practices and shaping the patient access framework to therapies globally."

About IMAS

IMAS' vision is to be a global voice and center of excellence to accelerate access to relevant healthcare interventions to patients considering all stakeholders in market access, reimbursement, pricing. To learn more about IMAS visit: https://www.marketaccess.org/.

