Northern Tool + Equipment Releases New NorthStar Battery-Powered Log Splitter

The innovation of the store's flagship product honors founder Don Kotula's legacy

BURNSVILLE, Minn., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northern Tool + Equipment announces the release of the NorthStar battery-powered log splitter, bringing all the benefits of battery-powered technology to the store's flagship product. Northern Tool + Equipment founder Don Kotula started the company, formerly Northern Hydraulics, by building and selling a log splitter four decades ago. Kotula's sons and company co-owners, Ryan and Wade, are honoring their father's legacy by making the new battery-powered log splitter available to customers across the country starting today.

Northern Tool + Equipment's NorthStar Battery-Powered Log Splitter (PRNewswire)

"We've had the privilege of watching our father build Northern Tool + Equipment from the ground up," said Ryan & Wade Kotula. "Every day, we honor him by living our core values: Know Your Customer, Provide Value, Act With Integrity, Empower The Individual, Be Entrepreneurial and Have Fun. We are humbled to launch this new product today and continue the legacy of our father."

Built for indoor and outdoor use with horizontal and vertical operation options, users will get the reliability, zero-emission and low-maintenance benefits of battery-powered equipment while experiencing the same features and performance of a gas-powered unit. Its dependable full I-beam construction supports up to 300 splits on a single charge. Powered by a 60-volt, 30ah lithium-ion battery, the splitter delivers 24 tons of ram force to handle the toughest jobs.

"This is much more than a new product. It calls back to Northern Tool + Equipment's history and legacy," said Northern Tool + Equipment CEO Suresh Krishna. "Our customers want more battery-powered options without compromising performance. As an industry leader, we're proud to introduce the first professional-grade battery-powered log splitter with performance that matches gas-powered splitters. These innovations will help move the entire industry forward."

The battery-powered log splitter is available for purchase online, and limited quantities will be sold in select stores. Check availability with your local Northern Tool + Equipment store.

Northern Tool + Equipment's Founder, Don Kotula, with original log splitter (PRNewswire)

Northern Tool + Equipment (PRNewswire)

