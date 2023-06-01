OneTrust Presents Data Discovery Day

One-day virtual event focused on best practices for data discovery and classification

ATLANTA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, invites privacy, IT, and security professionals to attend OneTrust Data Discovery Day. During the two-hour program, attendees will see how OneTrust Data Discovery can discover data across their organization, implement controls and policies to reduce data risk, and identify best practices to identify and protect sensitive data.

Attend OneTrust Data Discovery Day: June 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm EDT

Attendees will learn:

How to set a solid foundation for data governance by first discovering and classifying sensitive data across the enterprise.

How to translate governance policies into technical controls to enforce responsible use of data throughout its entire lifecycle.

About key initiatives, like privacy automation and cloud migration, that can be made easier and more effective once data discovery, visibility, and continuous monitoring is achieved.

Data visibility is the foundation of any trust, privacy, or security program. Our speakers will discuss how to achieve data visibility while addressing how to mitigate privacy and security risk efficiently. Featured speakers include:

Blake Brannon , Chief Product & Strategy Officer, OneTrust

Kevin Jones , Director of Product Management, OneTrust

Leila Jacob , Solutions Engineer, OneTrust

Andrew Stroefer , Solutions Engineer, OneTrust

Phil Donaus , Solutions Engineer, OneTrust

OneTrust Data Discovery provides the foundation of visibility and control for any data, privacy, or security team. With AI-powered data classification, built-in regulatory intelligence, and automated policy enforcement, Data Discovery delivers the capabilities enterprises need to automate data security and governance. And coupled with category-defining consent, preference, and privacy management, OneTrust Data Discovery enables modern businesses to ensure responsible use of data throughout the entire data lifecycle.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the trust intelligence cloud platform organizations use to transform trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Organizations globally use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak-up culture of trust. Over 14,000 customers use OneTrust's technology, including half of the Global 2,000. OneTrust currently ranks #24 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world and employs over 2,000 people in regions across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

