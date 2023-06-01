LIVONIA, Mich., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XanEdu announces the appointment of Jeff Shelstad as Vice President and General Manager of their Higher Education business unit. XanEdu is part of Scholarus Learning, a portfolio of companies providing educational products and services throughout the K-12 and Higher Education markets.

XanEdu and Scholarus Learning announce appointment of Jeff Shelstad to lead Higher Education business unit.

XanEdu's mission centers on affordability and accessibility, and higher education has been at the heart of the business for more than 20 years. XanEdu works closely with campus bookstores, content authors, OER providers, and faculty to bring affordable and customizable content to students in print, digital and courseware formats.

Jeff brings a wealth of experience to the XanEdu team and is well versed in affordability solutions within the higher education sector. He has worked in sales and marketing with large educational publishers, led divisions of universities, and served in leadership roles of several start-ups in the education sector. Jeff was the co-founder of Flat World Knowledge, an edtech startup dedicated to using technology and innovative business models to lower costs, increase access and personalize learning worldwide.

"As we look to the future, we recognize there are multiple challenges facing the Higher Education market. Jeff's entrepreneurial background and vast higher ed experience uniquely position him to navigate these challenges and lead our Higher Education business unit with tenacity, creativity and innovation" said Chad Bonney, CEO of XanEdu, a Scholarus Learning Company.

Jeff holds a BS in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and an MBA from Duke's Fuqua Business School.

