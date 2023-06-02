Celebrate National Cognac Day by Discovering this Spirit's Versatility

On June 4, explore the possibilities of Cognac—in a cocktail, neat, or however you please!

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac (BNIC), the entity promoting, protecting, and developing the Cognac Geographic Indication and its culture—launches a series of initiatives in the USA and invites all spirits and cocktail lovers to celebrate on June 4th.

This day is dedicated to the appreciation of Cognac, a grape-based spirit that is produced in France's Cognac region. Cognac is a varied and distinguished spirit enjoyed by millions of people worldwide, and National Cognac Day recognizes this diverse spirit for its aromatically rich and elegant taste.

Adam Robinson, Cognac Educator shares, "It's a thrill to continue promoting and celebrating unique and beautiful cognacs in the US. National Cognac Day is a great opportunity to try new cognacs and learn more about this versatile spirit. Whether you are a seasoned Cognac drinker or a newcomer to the world of Cognac, there is something for everyone to enjoy on this special day." Try the cocktail below for a summery Cognac cocktail created by Adam Robinson, who is also proprietor of Deadshot, a cocktail bar in Portland, OR.

To find out more about National Cognac Day, visit CognacConnection.com . Also, be sure to follow the hashtag #NationalCognacDay on social media. Join us in celebrating this delicious spirit and raise a glass to National Cognac Day!

Spring Fling

1.5 oz VS Cognac

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

.5 oz jasmine syrup

2 oz tonic water

1) Combine the Cognac, lemon and jasmine syrup to a cocktail shaker

2) Add ice and shake until chilled

3) Strain in Collins glass and top with tonic and ice

ABOUT THE BNIC

The BNIC (Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac) represents, fosters, and protects the Cognac Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée in France and abroad. In the 150 countries where Cognac is sold, this AOC assures consumers a product of exceptional quality. With a membership that equally represents the agricultural and commercial interests of Cognac, the BNIC is the consultative and decision-making body for the 4,300 winegrowers, 120 distillers, and 265 merchants of the Cognac appellation.

