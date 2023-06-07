CU Anschutz Medical Campus Receives $50 Million Gift from The Anschutz Foundation to Accelerate Breakthroughs in Medicine

The campus will create the Anschutz Acceleration Initiative to fund healthcare solutions that will directly impact patient care within the next few years

AURORA, Colo., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus today announced the Anschutz Acceleration Initiative, a program to advance cutting edge healthcare innovations that are poised to reach patients within the next three to five years.

The initiative, which will provide funding to help accelerate the development of promising advancements in the medical field at CU Anschutz, was made possible by a $50 million gift from The Anschutz Foundation. The funds will be awarded to initiatives with advanced medical treatments and transformative solutions with the greatest potential to reach patients within the next few years.

"We share a vision with CU Anschutz to address the most complex medical problems and move them forward as quickly as possible," said Christian P. Anschutz, President of The Anschutz Foundation.

The Anschutz Acceleration Initiative will fund research and innovative approaches that range from preventative care and technology to help scientists develop the next generation of therapies and healthcare solutions. This could be through prevention or population health, innovative treatments and diagnostics, novel therapeutic development, medical devices and digital health technologies or other approaches that will transform lives.

"CU Anschutz is a hub for leading-edge research and innovation and attracts some of the best minds in medicine who work on solutions to the most pressing healthcare issues," said Dave Ryan, Executive Director of The Anschutz Foundation. "By accelerating their research, we can positively impact healthcare worldwide and help people improve their lives."

The Anschutz Foundation has been an integral partner in the growth and development of the CU Anschutz Medical Campus.

"They have gone beyond investing in the physical growth of this campus. They have also championed the people and programs that drive innovation here," said CU Anschutz Chancellor Donald M. Elliman. "As a result, we have become recognized locally, nationally and internationally as leaders in healthcare innovation. This gift solidifies our position as a medical destination."

CU Anschutz has successfully transformed research into therapeutics now used by millions worldwide. Faculty at CU Anschutz have developed the Shingrix® vaccine for preventing Shingles, Letairis® for treating Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension and Kineret® for treating moderate to severe Rheumatoid Arthritis, among others.

"The campus is enriched by the extraordinary talent in mental health, bioinformatics, personalized medicine, women's health, orthopedics, cancer and cellular therapies, just to name a few," said John J. Reilly, Jr., MD, dean of the University of Colorado School of Medicine and vice chancellor for health affairs at CU Anschutz. "The Anschutz Foundation's gift provides scientists the funding to move initiatives forward more rapidly and make an immediate impact in medicine."

The Anschutz Acceleration Initiative will award grants to CU Anschutz faculty in January 2024.

