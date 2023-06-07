Great Minds Earns Great Place to Work Certification

RICHMOND, Va., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Minds PBC® has earned a Great Place to Work Certification™.

Great Minds PBC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Great Minds PBC) (PRNewswire)

The prestigious award is based on what current employees have to say about working at their company. To earn a certification, seven out of 10 employees must say a company is a great place to work.

At Great Minds, 83 percent of employees said the company was a great place to work, compared to the average of 57 percent nationwide. Employees reported feeling pride in the Great Minds mission and the organization's products and noted the welcoming and flexible work environment.

Great Minds develops K–12 curricula in math, English language arts, and science and delivers professional development and coaching to educators to support the effective use of high-quality instructional materials.

The organization Great Place to Work™ awards the certification after conducting a survey of employees, analyzing the results, and looking at other data. Great Place to Work is one of the leading authorities on workplace culture and employee experience.

"By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Great Minds stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work.

Great Minds CEO Lynne Munson added, "We have a great team, made up largely of educators who share a deep commitment to providing all students with the learning experiences they need to excel in and outside of school. This shared commitment and our culture of collaboration and creativity set Great Minds apart. I'm so glad Great Place to Work saw what we see every day."

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are much more likely to have great supervisors at a company with its certification, and employees overwhelmingly say they look forward to work.

About Great Minds: Great Minds PBC is a public benefit corporation and subsidiary of Great Minds, a nonprofit organization. Teachers and content experts write Great Minds curricula, applying their experience to create materials that resonate with students, teachers, and families. Great Minds curricula currently include Eureka Math, PhD Science®, Wit & Wisdom® (English language arts), and Geodes ® books for emerging readers developed in cooperation with the Fundations® foundational reading program from Wilson Language Training.

Contact: Nancy Zuckerbrod

nancy.zuckerbrod@greatminds.org

(301) 204-9391

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Great Minds PBC