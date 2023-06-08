Hawke Media Acquires Tribute Media to Expand into the Northwest (US) Market

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Media, the fastest-growing marketing consultancy agency in the United States, is taking the marketing world by storm with another acquisition. The acquisition of Tribute Media will extend Hawke's marketing empire and mission to Tribute Media and its clients.

Hawke Media acquires Tribute Media. (PRNewswire)

Tribute Media is a web marketing agency based in Meridian, Idaho that has been providing top-level digital marketing expertise for clients for all things digital marketing since 2007. The company has built more than 700 websites and performed web marketing services and HubSpot Marketing & CRM implementation for companies all over the world. The brand and the experts behind it are highly credentialed and maintain the status of a Gold HubSpot agency.

"Tribute Media is thrilled to experience the extent of the Hawke Nest and continue to bring great performance to our clients." said Corey Smith, Founder of Tribute Media, "When Hawke Media taps you on the shoulder, you answer. We're so glad that we could work out an agreement that worked for both of us."

Hawke Media CEO & Founder Erik Huberman launched Hawke Media in 2014 and it is now valued at over $150 million. This acquisition is not typical of Hawke Media's standard acquisitions in that Tribute Media is an agency on the rise looking to prove itself with high-quality performance and customer care. In proper Hawke Media fashion, the brand likes to be ahead of the curb on trends and predicts a bright future for Tribute Media.

Hawke Media hopes to see the brand's values in the organization after taking on additional celebrity projects and working with top names in the industry like Crocs, Redbull, Heidi Klum Intimates, Proactiv, Casamigos, and more! With this new addition to their team, Hawke looks forward to providing even more exceptional service for their current and future clients.

"We are thrilled about this acquisition," said Erik Huberman, CEO & Founder of Hawke Media. "Tribute's core values align perfectly with ours; we look forward to creating an even better experience for our customers as we continue to grow our reach. I'm mostly excited to bring Tribute's web expertise to our portfolio of Hawke experts. The Tribute team and the Hawke team have a lot of complementary values. We're ready to bring an even better experience to our clientele."

