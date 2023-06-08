NelsonHall Recognizes Unisys as a Leader in Cognitive & Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Assessment

Global analyst firm acknowledges Unisys for investment in AI/ML-enabled client journeys and organizational change management focus

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a leader in the 2023 Cognitive & Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management report, recently published by global analyst firm NelsonHall. The report highlights how vendors leverage cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), autonomics and self-healing IT operations, to drive digital transformation. Unisys was recognized as a leader in the overall market through the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) and was rated highly for its investments in AI/ML-enabled client journeys and emphasis on organizational change management (OCM).

The NEAT tool analyzes the performance of vendors offering cognitive and self-healing IT infrastructure management services, allowing strategic sourcing managers to assess vendors' capabilities across various criteria and business situations. The report also helps identify the best-performing vendors overall and those with specific capabilities in server-centric services and cognitive service desk.

"Unisys continuously makes investments into AI and ML capabilities, resulting in remarkable and tangible business outcomes for clients at each stage of their journey," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions, Unisys. "We are passionate about helping our clients overcome challenges with innovative solutions that shift their operations from reactive to predictive. We are honored to receive NelsonHall's recognition of our efforts."

Additional Unisys strengths cited in the report include:

Enhanced investments in experience management organization (XMO) and experience-level agreement (XLA) approaches supported by an experienced governance board

Expansion of AI operations (AIOps) use cases, including business-specific use cases

AI/ML capabilities of its Stealth™ security offering and hybrid-cloud security managed solution (MDR)

Virtual and physical cloud experience centers to showcase Unisys' and partners' capabilities and innovation

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions — digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process — help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients, visit unisys.com.

