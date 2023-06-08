Strategic Venue Partners Expands Existing Debt Facility

Expansion to Fuel SVP's Ability to Meet Growing Demand for Critical Wireless Infrastructure by Venue Owners

GREENWICH, Conn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Venue Partners (SVP), the leading provider of in-building wireless connectivity-as-a-service, has successfully upsized and amended its existing syndicated debt facility with TD Securities as lead left arranger on the financing. The facility will be used to fund future wireless infrastructure development with new and existing venue customers. The original commercial lending facility closed on January 26, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Strategic Venue Partners, LLC) (PRNewswire)

The terms of the facility are highly competitive for a corporate line of credit of this type and quantum. Interest is payable at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) along with an attractive credit margin that has remained consistent from the initial facility in 2021. The tenure of the amended debt facility is for five years to May 2028.

"This transaction is a major milestone that will enable SVP to continue to meet the growing demand for de-risked, long-term, managed wireless infrastructure as a service solutions with an efficient capital structure solution," says Justin Marron, CEO of SVP. "We look forward to the continued ability to transform wireless connectivity solutions for our customers through our unique managed service solution fueled by the confidence and financial backing of our partners at TD Securities and beyond."

SVP is backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners, an innovative private equity firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle market infrastructure companies.

To learn more about SVP's in-building wireless connectivity solutions and to follow the latest news, visit www.strategicvenue.com.

About SVP

Strategic Venue Partners (SVP) is the leading provider of in-building wireless connectivity-as-a-service. SVP is transforming wireless connectivity by partnering directly with venues to develop, install, own and operate customized in-building wireless systems, like Distributed Antenna Systems, Wi-Fi, Public Safety Systems, Fiber, Internet Protocol Television, Real Time Location Services and Citizens Broadband Radio Service CBRS (OnGo®) private LTE. SVP's unique long-term approach to developing critical infrastructure removes the connectivity burden from enterprise businesses through meeting existing needs while also planning for future infrastructure changes and developments. Learn more about how SVP is transforming wireless connectivity at www.strategicvenue.com.

About Tiger Infrastructure Partners

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is an innovative private equity firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle market infrastructure companies. Tiger's value-add approach targets growth investments across the Digital Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Transportation sectors in North America and Europe, where Tiger believes strong tailwinds are driving demand for new infrastructure. Tiger maintains offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Wesley

mwesley@strategicvenue.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strategic Venue Partners, LLC