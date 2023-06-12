7-Eleven, Inc.’s Iconic Slurpee® Drink Gets a Fresh New Look as Part of “Anything Flows™” Campaign

7-Eleven's "The Brainfreeze Collective™" Customer Research Panel Inspires Slurpee Brand Evolution for Today's Consumer

IRVING, Texas, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just when Slurpee® drinks couldn't get any cooler, today, 7-Eleven, Inc. announced a fresh new look for its iconic frozen drink as part of the retailer's new "Anything Flows™" campaign. The beloved beverage's latest look is full of eccentric colors and eclectic vibes inspired by insights from the brand's very own proprietary customer research panel, "The Brainfreeze Collective™", made up of over 250,000 members who discuss ideas, opinions, and experiences about 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

Created from the idea that no matter what your flow is, Slurpee drinks have a flavor to match, the new "Anything Flows" campaign features a refreshed look and feel and omnichannel campaign, including new TV spots, social and paid media campaigns, and two new designs for the small and large stay cold Slurpee drink cups. The brand has also introduced a custom capsule collection to ring in the next era of Slurpee. From bucket hats to Slurpee drink-shaped pool floats and Anything Flows tees, Slurpee drink fans can grab the latest merch just in time for summer at 7Collection.com.

"For nearly 60 years, Slurpee has been a timeless icon, bringing our communities together to help create moments of joy through the weird and wonderful experience that is the Slurpee drink," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "Now, as we usher in the new generation of Slurpee, we celebrate this iconic brand's evolution and its continuous ability to add a little more awesome to our customer's day."

The supporting "Anything Flows" TV spots each begin with the iconic Slurpee drink dollop and are brought to life through a diverse cast of characters sipping flavors as bold and colorful as they are: Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Piña Colada and a mix of fan favorites. Each character moves through their world with a vibe uniquely their own – the styling, music, and playful action all a reflection of the creative joy of the Slurpee drink world. It's a world where Anything Flows – bright flavors come to life, individuals embrace self-expression, and the fizzy, frozen chill is undeniably Slurpee. Directed by Adrian De Sa Garces, the new spots feature the bold new cup design and are now running across all major networks in broadcast TV, connected TV, radio, streaming audio, display, social and search platforms. The four spots range from :30, :15, and :06 seconds and will run through August 29 of this year.

"While no color, logo or design can change the nostalgic feel you get from enjoying your Slurpee drink, rebrands have been an important aspect of the brand's history. We want to always remain timeless, yet nostalgic for our customer," said Jarratt. "From a new logo and bolder colors on the Slurpee drink cups – available at all 13,000 of our 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores – to a fresh look and feel across 7-Eleven's digital presence, the campaign will take a 360-degree approach to meet Slurpee fans where they are."

It's more than a drink. It's Slurpee. The new "Anything Flows" campaign is here to mark the next era of the Slurpee drink in a weird and wonderful world where anything flows.

