Hightower Partners With Team of Wealth Management Professionals to Form Presidio Wealth Partners

CHICAGO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it has partnered with and made a strategic investment in Presidio Wealth Partners ("Presidio"), a newly-formed Houston, Texas-based wealth management firm that oversees approximately $1.6 billion in AUM.

Founding partners Cy Cattan, Scott Bishop, Robert Harris and Sarahbeth Pipkin lead a strong group focused on providing services including multi-generational financial planning, business succession and exit planning and access to private deals and alternative investments for ultra- high-net-worth (UHNW) family and business owner clients.

Presidio Wealth Partners selected Hightower as its strategic investor to leverage the organization's industry-leading technology, systems, planning tools and strategies. Presidio was attracted to the opportunity to expand the private market investments offering for clients through support from Hightower's experienced Investment Solutions Team.

"At Hightower, we talk a lot about "well-th"—the concept that wealth encompasses more than money," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "The Presidio Wealth Partners team has a similar approach to help clients achieve all of their goals, across their lives—and we are excited to be with them on this step of their journey."

Hightower offers its 130+ advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia a range of services designed to catalyze and accelerate organic growth, including business development consulting, leadership and team development, talent acquisition, marketing support, technology, investment management resources, compliance, accounting, payroll and human resources. Inorganic growth services include sourcing, valuation, deal structuring, due diligence, legal and regulatory, pre- and post-close integration, and capital resources for M&A transactions. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to economies of scale, deep industry relationships and a nationwide advisor community.

As of March 31, 2023, Hightower's assets under administration were approximately $148.2 billion, and assets under management (AUM) were $119.9 billion, an increase from $113.7 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

