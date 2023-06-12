Infinix Launches NOTE 30 VIP with Ground-Breaking 50W Wireless Fast Charging

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today launched the latest smartphone in its NOTE 30 series, the NOTE 30 VIP, bringing users flagship-level wireless fast charging and exceptional performance designed to meet the ever expanding needs of today's youth. The NOTE 30 VIP features All-Round FastCharge technology with 68W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, offering high-speed charging both with and without wires.

The NOTE 30 VIP is also one of the first smartphones to be fitted with the Dimensity 8050 5G processor. It has received an A Rating in the TÜV SÜD 36-Month Fluency certification in recognition of its long-term smooth experience. Equipped with a 120Hz high refresh rate display designed for eye protection, an under-screen fingerprint recognition, as well as up to 21GB of Extended RAM, the NOTE 30 VIP delivers powerful performance with a faster and smoother user experience.

Infinix NOTE 30 VIP (PRNewswire)

"With All-Round FastCharge technology on the NOTE 30 series, Infinix has brought users an unprecedented fast charging experience. Now, on the newly released NOTE 30 VIP, we have taken the overall performance of this technology to a new level. By introducing faster, flagship-level 50W wireless fast charging and covering more charging methods across different scenarios, NOTE 30 VIP provides a safe, fast, and convenient experience that removes any worries users may have about battery life. Thanks to the new Dimensity 8050 5G processor, high refresh rate screen, and rich audio-visual features, the NOTE 30 VIP is the top choice for users seeking all-round powerful performance." - Liang Zhang, Deputy General Manager at Infinix.

Flagship-level Ultra Fast Charging

For the first time on the NOTE series, the NOTE 30 VIP delivers flagship-level wireless fast charging capable of charging the NOTE 30 VIP's 5,000mAh battery to 50% in just 30 minutes[1]. Users only need to place their phones on Infinix's wireless fast charge pad to charge their phones anytime, anywhere without being restricted by charging cables, while still enjoying a highly efficient, timesaving charging experience.

For even faster charging, the NOTE 30 VIP also supports ultra-fast 68W wired charging, which can charge the battery from 1% to 80% in 30 minutes[2]. The technology also helps to maintain battery longevity, supporting near optimal battery performance for up to 1,000 charge-discharge cycles. In addition, the NOTE 30 VIP supports multiple charging methods, including Reverse Charge (wired & wireless), Bypass Charge, AI Smart Charge, and PD 3.0, offering users more ways to charge their phone using All-Round FastCharge technology in a variety of different scenarios for maximum flexibility.

Designed for a Truly Comprehensive User Experience

As one of the first smartphones in the industry to feature the Dimensity 8050 5G processor, the NOTE 30 VIP boasts lower power consumption and more stable network connectivity. Built on advanced 6nm process technology and running at up to 3GHz CPU clock speeds, the NOTE 30 VIP smoothly handles multitasking and runs large-scale games at higher frame rates while keeping power consumption to a minimum. The processor also features MediaTek's HyperEngine5.0, which ensures stable and low latency performance during any type of game or content to ensure mobile gamers to stay connected and in the heart of the action at all times. Thanks to this powerful hardware configuration and Infinix's own software level algorithm optimizations, the NOTE 30 VIP has obtained an A Rating in TÜV SÜD 36-Month Fluency's certification, meaning that it provides a guaranteed level of smoothness after as many as 36 months of standard usage.

The NOTE 30 VIP is equipped with Infinix's proprietary UPS (Ultra Powerful Signal) technology. By using software algorithm optimizations tailored for specific scenarios, UPS can increase cellular signal strength by 20% and WiFi signal strength by 100%[3], helping users keep a stable connection even in areas with typically weak signal, such as underground or in an elevator. To provide even smoother 5G connectivity, the NOTE 30 VIP supports Dual 5G SIM and Clever 5G 2.0 technology, enabling use of two SIM cards at the same time for high-speed Internet access. The system also optimizes 5G frequency band allocation according to different scenarios to obtain the fastest connection while extending battery life.

Infinix NOTE 30 VIP (PRNewswire)

On the audio-visual side, the NOTE 30 VIP's technical specs are just as impressive. The ultra-narrow bezel design provides a high level of immersion alongside the 120Hz refresh rate 10-bit AMOLED screen, which also supports under-screen fingerprint unlocking. With up to 900 nits peak brightness and support for 100% DCI-P3 and 1920 Hz PWM Dimming, the display offers rich and uniform colors that add clarity and vibrancy to visual content. The inclusion of Infinix's Smart Refresh 2.1 and Magellan Engine 1.1 also add to the sleek visual experience while helping to save more power, so users can enjoy video streaming and gaming to the max without draining their battery. What's more, the screen offers an eye care mode certified by TÜV Rheinland, which effectively filters out blue light to provide a more comfortable experience that reduces visual fatigue even during prolonged exposure.

Fantastic Smartphone Photography

Rounding off the superior all-round user experience are the comprehensive imaging capabilities of the NOTE 30 VIP. Central to this experience is an Ultra-High Pixel 108MP Main Camera and a 32MP front camera packed with features that enable users to capture highly detailed and stylish images. Automatic color grading technology has also been included to produce the best looking images in any lighting environment. On top of this, the NOTE 30 VIP comes with built-in features such as Super Night Mode, Sky Remap, and Dual View Video that make it easier and more practical to take incredible photos in a variety of situations.

Additional Key Features

Extended RAM

The NOTE 30 VIP comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while also supporting Infinix's Extended RAM technology. When enabled, Extended RAM can increase the amount of total RAM to 21GB (12GB+9GB), providing users with better multitasking capabilities and up to 7% faster startup speeds for commonly used applications.

VC Liquid Cooling

The NOTE 30 VIP's built-in VC Liquid Cooling technology uses 11 layers of VC cooling material across a VC area of 2890mm² to keep the body from overheating during high load operations.

Dual Speakers

The NOTE 30 VIP is equipped with stereo dual speakers featuring Hi-Res certification and JBL sound tuning to deliver premium audio quality.

XOS 13 on Android 13

The NOTE 30 operates on XOS 13, an operating system built on Android 13. With this, users can enjoy new sound design, motion graphics, and a smooth user interface. XOS 13 also offers upgraded PC connection 2.0, Lightning Multi-Window, Notepad and other features that make for a more personalized and intuitive experience.

Availability

The NOTE 30 VIP is available in Magic Black and Glacier White, starting from $299.

For more details visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

[1] The data comes from Infinix Labs, and the actual situation may vary due to different use environments. [2] The data comes from Infinix Labs, and the actual situation may vary due to different use environments. [3] The signal strength improvement is compared with that before optimization and is theoretical data.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infinix Mobility