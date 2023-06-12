Oracle Announces Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Full Year Financial Results

- FY 2023 Total Revenue $50.0 billion, up 18% in USD, up 22% in constant currency
- Q4 GAAP Earnings per Share $1.19, Non-GAAP Earnings per Share $1.67
- Q4 Total Revenue $13.8 billion, up 17% in USD, up 18% in constant currency
- Q4 Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $4.4 billion, up 54% in USD, up 55% in constant currency
- Q4 Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) Revenue $1.4 billion, up 76% in USD, up 77% in constant currency
- Q4 Cloud Application (SaaS) Revenue $3.0 billion, up 45% in USD, up 47% in constant currency
- Q4 Fusion Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.7 billion, up 26% in USD, up 28% in constant currency
- Q4 NetSuite Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.7 billion, up 22% in USD, up 24% in constant currency
AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2023 Q4 and full-year results. Total quarterly revenues were up 17% year-over-year in USD and up 18% in constant currency to $13.8 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 23% in USD and up 25% in constant currency to $9.4 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were down 15% in USD and down 14% in constant currency to $2.2 billion. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Cerner contributed $1.5 billion to total revenues.
Q4 GAAP operating income was $4.1 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $6.2 billion, up 10% in USD and up 12% in constant currency. GAAP operating margin was 30%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 44%. GAAP net income was $3.3 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $4.7 billion. Q4 GAAP earnings per share was $1.19 while non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.67. Without the impact of the U.S. dollar strengthening compared to foreign currencies, Oracle's reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share would have been $0.03 higher.
Short-term deferred revenues were $9.0 billion. Operating cash flow was $17.2 billion during fiscal year 2023, up 80% in USD.
Fiscal year 2023 total revenues were up 18% in USD and up 22% in constant currency to $50.0 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 17% in USD and up 21% in constant currency to $35.3 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were down 2% in USD and up 2% in constant currency to $5.8 billion. For fiscal 2023, Cerner contributed $5.9 billion to total revenues.
Fiscal year 2023 GAAP operating income was $13.1 billion, and GAAP operating margin was 26%. Non-GAAP operating income was $20.9 billion, and non-GAAP operating margin was 42%. GAAP net income was $8.5 billion, while non-GAAP net income was $14.2 billion. GAAP earnings per share was $3.07, while non-GAAP earnings per share was $5.12.
"Oracle's revenue reached an all-time high of $50 billion in FY23," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "Annual revenue growth was led by our cloud applications and infrastructure businesses which grew at a combined rate of 50% in constant currency. Our infrastructure growth rate has been accelerating—with 63% growth for the full year, and 77% growth in the fourth quarter. Our cloud applications growth rate also accelerated in FY23. So, both of our two strategic cloud businesses are getting bigger—and growing faster. That bodes well for another strong year in FY24."
"Oracle's Gen2 Cloud has quickly become the number 1 choice for running Generative AI workloads," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "Why? Because Oracle has the highest performance, lowest cost GPU cluster technology in the world. NVIDIA themselves are using our clusters, including one with more than 4,000 GPUs, for their AI infrastructure. Our GPU clusters are built using the highest-bandwidth and lowest-latency RDMA network—and scale up to 32,000 GPUs. As a result, cutting edge companies doing LLM development such as Mosaic ML, Adept AI, Cohere plus 30 other AI development companies have recently signed contracts to purchase more than $2 billion of capacity in Oracle's Gen2 Cloud."
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 12, 2023, with a payment date of July 26, 2023.
- A sample list of customers which purchased Oracle Cloud services during the quarter will be available at www.oracle.com/customers/earnings/.
- A list of recent technical innovations and announcements is available at www.oracle.com/news/.
- To learn what industry analysts have been saying about Oracle's products and services see www.oracle.com/corporate/analyst-reports/.
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Oracle will hold a conference call and webcast today to discuss these results at 4:00 p.m. Central. A live and replay webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.
"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding our expectations for future growth rates and the value of Oracle's Gen2 Cloud, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that could affect our current expectations and our actual results, include, among others: our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services; supply chain constraints and third-party manufacturing and logistics delays; significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our offerings; risks associated with acquisitions; the COVID-19 pandemic; economic, political and market conditions; information technology system failures, privacy concerns and cybersecurity breaches; unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/. All information set forth in this press release is current as of June 12, 2023. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q4 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Three Months Ended May 31,
% Increase
% Increase
(Decrease)
% of
% of
(Decrease)
in Constant
2023
Revenues
2022
Revenues
in US $
Currency (1)
REVENUES
Cloud services and license support
$ 9,370
68 %
$ 7,612
64 %
23 %
25 %
Cloud license and on-premise license
2,152
15 %
2,539
22 %
(15 %)
(14 %)
Hardware
850
6 %
856
7 %
(1 %)
1 %
Services
1,465
11 %
833
7 %
76 %
78 %
Total revenues
13,837
100 %
11,840
100 %
17 %
18 %
OPERATING EXPENSES
Cloud services and license support
2,157
16 %
1,435
12 %
50 %
52 %
Hardware
261
2 %
254
2 %
3 %
3 %
Services
1,312
9 %
707
6 %
86 %
88 %
Sales and marketing
2,289
17 %
2,238
19 %
2 %
4 %
Research and development
2,226
16 %
1,965
17 %
13 %
14 %
General and administrative
400
3 %
364
3 %
10 %
11 %
Amortization of intangible assets
870
6 %
268
2 %
225 %
225 %
Acquisition related and other
51
0 %
6
0 %
825 %
825 %
Restructuring
131
1 %
100
1 %
29 %
14 %
Total operating expenses
9,697
70 %
7,337
62 %
32 %
33 %
OPERATING INCOME
4,140
30 %
4,503
38 %
(8 %)
(6 %)
Interest expense
(955)
(7 %)
(704)
(6 %)
36 %
36 %
Non-operating expenses, net
(76)
(1 %)
(175)
(1 %)
(57 %)
(57 %)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
3,109
22 %
3,624
31 %
(14 %)
(12 %)
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes
210
2 %
(435)
(4 %)
*
*
NET INCOME
$ 3,319
24 %
$ 3,189
27 %
4 %
7 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$ 1.23
$ 1.20
Diluted
$ 1.19
$ 1.16
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
2,707
2,667
Diluted
2,796
2,742
(1)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Three Months Ended May 31,
% Increase
% Increase
2023
2023
2022
2022
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 13,837
$ -
$ 13,837
$ 11,840
$ -
$ 11,840
17 %
17 %
18 %
18 %
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
$ 9,697
$ (2,016)
$ 7,681
$ 7,337
$ (1,087)
$ 6,250
32 %
23 %
33 %
24 %
Stock-based compensation (3)
964
(964)
-
713
(713)
-
35 %
*
35 %
*
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
870
(870)
-
268
(268)
-
225 %
*
225 %
*
Acquisition related and other
51
(51)
-
6
(6)
-
825 %
*
825 %
*
Restructuring
131
(131)
-
100
(100)
-
29 %
*
14 %
*
OPERATING INCOME
$ 4,140
$ 2,016
$ 6,156
$ 4,503
$ 1,087
$ 5,590
(8 %)
10 %
(6 %)
12 %
OPERATING MARGIN %
30 %
44 %
38 %
47 %
(811) bp.
(273) bp.
(775) bp.
(263) bp.
INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)
$ 210
$ (680)
$ (470)
$ (435)
$ (41)
$ (476)
*
(1 %)
*
0 %
NET INCOME
$ 3,319
$ 1,336
$ 4,655
$ 3,189
$ 1,046
$ 4,235
4 %
10 %
7 %
12 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 1.19
$ 1.67
$ 1.16
$ 1.54
2 %
8 %
5 %
10 %
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON
2,796
-
2,796
2,742
-
2,742
2 %
2 %
2 %
2 %
(1)
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed
(3)
Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
May 31, 2023
May 31, 2022
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
Cloud services and license support
$ 117
$ (117)
$ -
$ 60
$ (60)
$ -
Hardware
5
(5)
-
4
(4)
-
Services
38
(38)
-
18
(18)
-
Sales and marketing
177
(177)
-
120
(120)
-
Research and development
535
(535)
-
445
(445)
-
General and administrative
92
(92)
-
66
(66)
-
Total stock-based compensation
$ 964
$ (964)
$ -
$ 713
$ (713)
$ -
(4)
Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of May 31, 2023 was as follows:
Fiscal 2024
$ 2,994
Fiscal 2025
2,283
Fiscal 2026
1,620
Fiscal 2027
664
Fiscal 2028
635
Thereafter
1,641
Total intangible assets, net
$ 9,837
(5)
Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of (6.7%) and 12.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 9.2% and 10.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Year Ended May 31,
% Increase
% Increase
(Decrease)
% of
% of
(Decrease)
in Constant
2023
Revenues
2022
Revenues
in US $
Currency (1)
REVENUES
Cloud services and license support
$ 35,307
71 %
$ 30,174
71 %
17 %
21 %
Cloud license and on-premise license
5,779
12 %
5,878
14 %
(2 %)
2 %
Hardware
3,274
6 %
3,183
7 %
3 %
6 %
Services
5,594
11 %
3,205
8 %
75 %
81 %
Total revenues
49,954
100 %
42,440
100 %
18 %
22 %
OPERATING EXPENSES
Cloud services and license support
7,763
16 %
5,213
12 %
49 %
52 %
Hardware
1,040
2 %
972
2 %
7 %
10 %
Services
4,761
10 %
2,692
6 %
77 %
83 %
Sales and marketing
8,833
18 %
8,047
19 %
10 %
13 %
Research and development
8,623
17 %
7,219
17 %
19 %
21 %
General and administrative
1,579
3 %
1,317
3 %
20 %
23 %
Amortization of intangible assets
3,582
7 %
1,150
3 %
212 %
212 %
Acquisition related and other (2)
190
0 %
4,713
11 %
(96 %)
(96 %)
Restructuring
490
1 %
191
1 %
157 %
151 %
Total operating expenses
36,861
74 %
31,514
74 %
17 %
19 %
OPERATING INCOME
13,093
26 %
10,926
26 %
20 %
28 %
Interest expense
(3,505)
(7 %)
(2,755)
(7 %)
27 %
27 %
Non-operating expenses, net
(462)
(1 %)
(522)
(1 %)
(12 %)
(12 %)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
9,126
18 %
7,649
18 %
19 %
32 %
Provision for income taxes
(623)
(1 %)
(932)
(2 %)
(33 %)
(26 %)
NET INCOME
$ 8,503
17 %
$ 6,717
16 %
27 %
40 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$ 3.15
$ 2.49
Diluted
$ 3.07
$ 2.41
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
2,696
2,700
Diluted
2,766
2,786
(1)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying
(2)
Acquisition related and other for fiscal 2022 included the impact of litigation related charges totaling $4.7 billion.
ORACLE CORPORATION
Year Ended May 31,
% Increase
% Increase (Decrease) in
2023
2023
2022
2022
GAAP
Non-
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 49,954
$ -
$ 49,954
$ 42,440
$ -
$ 42,440
18 %
18 %
22 %
22 %
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
$ 36,861
$ (7,809)
$ 29,052
$ 31,514
$ (8,667)
$ 22,847
17 %
27 %
19 %
31 %
Stock-based compensation (3)
3,547
(3,547)
-
2,613
(2,613)
-
36 %
*
36 %
*
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
3,582
(3,582)
-
1,150
(1,150)
-
212 %
*
212 %
*
Acquisition related and other
190
(190)
-
4,713
(4,713)
-
(96 %)
*
(96 %)
*
Restructuring
490
(490)
-
191
(191)
-
157 %
*
151 %
*
OPERATING INCOME
$ 13,093
$ 7,809
$ 20,902
$ 10,926
$ 8,667
$ 19,593
20 %
7 %
28 %
11 %
OPERATING MARGIN %
26 %
42 %
26 %
46 %
46 bp.
(432) bp.
139 bp.
(397) bp.
INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)
$ (623)
$ (2,136)
$ (2,759)
$ (932)
$ (1,723)
$ (2,655)
(33 %)
4 %
(26 %)
9 %
NET INCOME
$ 8,503
$ 5,673
$ 14,176
$ 6,717
$ 6,944
$ 13,661
27 %
4 %
40 %
9 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 3.07
$ 5.12
$ 2.41
$ 4.90
27 %
4 %
41 %
10 %
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON
2,766
-
2,766
2,786
-
2,786
(1 %)
(1 %)
(1 %)
(1 %)
(1)
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed
(3)
Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
Year Ended
Year Ended
May 31, 2023
May 31, 2022
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
Cloud services and license support
$ 435
$ (435)
$ -
$ 205
$ (205)
$ -
Hardware
18
(18)
-
15
(15)
-
Services
137
(137)
-
67
(67)
-
Sales and marketing
611
(611)
-
448
(448)
-
Research and development
1,983
(1,983)
-
1,633
(1,633)
-
General and administrative
363
(363)
-
245
(245)
-
Total stock-based compensation
$ 3,547
$ (3,547)
$ -
$ 2,613
$ (2,613)
$ -
(4)
Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of May 31, 2023 was as follows:
Fiscal 2024
$ 2,994
Fiscal 2025
2,283
Fiscal 2026
1,620
Fiscal 2027
664
Fiscal 2028
635
Thereafter
1,641
Total intangible assets, net
$ 9,837
(5)
Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 6.8% and 12.2% in fiscal 2023 and 2022, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 16.3% in each of fiscal 2023 and 2022. The difference in our GAAP and
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in millions)
May 31,
May 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 9,765
$ 21,383
Marketable securities
422
519
Trade receivables, net
6,915
5,953
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,902
3,778
Total Current Assets
21,004
31,633
Non-Current Assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
17,069
9,716
Intangible assets, net
9,837
1,440
Goodwill, net
62,261
43,811
Deferred tax assets
12,226
12,782
Other non-current assets
11,987
9,915
Total Non-Current Assets
113,380
77,664
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 134,384
$ 109,297
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current Liabilities:
Notes payable and other borrowings, current
$ 4,061
$ 3,749
Accounts payable
1,204
1,317
Accrued compensation and related benefits
2,053
1,944
Deferred revenues
8,970
8,357
Other current liabilities
6,802
4,144
Total Current Liabilities
23,090
19,511
Non-Current Liabilities:
Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current
86,420
72,110
Income taxes payable
11,077
12,210
Deferred tax liabilities
5,772
6,031
Other non-current liabilities
6,469
5,203
Total Non-Current Liabilities
109,738
95,554
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
1,556
(5,768)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
$ 134,384
$ 109,297
ORACLE CORPORATION
FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
($ in millions)
Year Ended May 31,
2023
2022
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 8,503
$ 6,717
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
2,526
1,972
Amortization of intangible assets
3,582
1,150
Deferred income taxes
(2,167)
(1,146)
Stock-based compensation
3,547
2,613
Other, net
661
220
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Increase in trade receivables, net
(151)
(874)
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets
317
11
Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities
(281)
(733)
Decrease in income taxes payable
(153)
(398)
Increase in deferred revenues
781
7
Net cash provided by operating activities
17,165
9,539
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
(1,181)
(10,272)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
1,113
26,151
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(27,721)
(148)
Capital expenditures
(8,695)
(4,511)
Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities
(36,484)
11,220
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Payments for repurchases of common stock
(1,300)
(16,248)
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
1,192
482
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards
(1,203)
(1,093)
Payments of dividends to stockholders
(3,668)
(3,457)
Proceeds from issuances of commercial paper, net of repayments
500
-
Proceeds from issuances of senior notes and other borrowings, net of issuance costs
33,494
-
Repayments of senior notes and other borrowings
(21,050)
(8,250)
Other, net
(55)
(560)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
7,910
(29,126)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(209)
(348)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(11,618)
(8,715)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
21,383
30,098
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 9,765
$ 21,383
ORACLE CORPORATION
FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1)
($ in millions)
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
GAAP Operating Cash Flow
$ 15,325
$ 10,255
$ 10,396
$ 9,539
$ 10,542
$ 15,073
$ 15,503
$ 17,165
Capital Expenditures
(2,761)
(3,118)
(3,805)
(4,511)
(5,168)
(6,678)
(8,205)
(8,695)
Free Cash Flow
$ 12,564
$ 7,137
$ 6,591
$ 5,028
$ 5,374
$ 8,395
$ 7,298
$ 8,470
Operating Cash Flow % Growth over prior year
17 %
(27 %)
(29 %)
(40 %)
(31 %)
47 %
49 %
80 %
Free Cash Flow % Growth over prior year
9 %
(41 %)
(49 %)
(63 %)
(57 %)
18 %
11 %
68 %
GAAP Net Income
$ 13,952
$ 10,262
$ 7,560
$ 6,717
$ 5,808
$ 8,797
$ 8,373
$ 8,503
Operating Cash Flow as a % of Net Income
110 %
100 %
138 %
142 %
182 %
171 %
185 %
202 %
Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income
90 %
70 %
87 %
75 %
93 %
95 %
87 %
100 %
(1)
To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations.
ORACLE CORPORATION
FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)
($ in millions)
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
REVENUES BY OFFERINGS
Cloud services
$ 2,461
$ 2,667
$ 2,791
$ 2,890
$ 10,809
$ 3,579
$ 3,813
$ 4,053
$ 4,437
$ 15,881
License support
4,910
4,887
4,846
4,722
19,365
4,838
4,785
4,870
4,933
19,426
Cloud services and license support
7,371
7,554
7,637
7,612
30,174
8,417
8,598
8,923
9,370
35,307
Cloud license and on-premise license
813
1,237
1,289
2,539
5,878
904
1,435
1,288
2,152
5,779
Hardware
763
767
798
856
3,183
763
850
811
850
3,274
Services
781
802
789
833
3,205
1,361
1,392
1,376
1,465
5,594
Total revenues
$ 9,728
$ 10,360
$ 10,513
$ 11,840
$ 42,440
$ 11,445
$ 12,275
$ 12,398
$ 13,837
$ 49,954
AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES
Cloud services
19 %
22 %
24 %
19 %
21 %
45 %
43 %
45 %
54 %
47 %
License support
1 %
(1 %)
(3 %)
(5 %)
(2 %)
(1 %)
(2 %)
0 %
4 %
0 %
Cloud services and license support
6 %
6 %
5 %
3 %
5 %
14 %
14 %
17 %
23 %
17 %
Cloud license and on-premise license
(8 %)
13 %
1 %
18 %
9 %
11 %
16 %
0 %
(15 %)
(2 %)
Hardware
(6 %)
(9 %)
(3 %)
(3 %)
(5 %)
0 %
11 %
2 %
(1 %)
3 %
Services
8 %
7 %
7 %
3 %
6 %
74 %
74 %
74 %
76 %
75 %
Total revenues
4 %
6 %
4 %
5 %
5 %
18 %
18 %
18 %
17 %
18 %
CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)
Cloud services
18 %
22 %
26 %
22 %
22 %
50 %
48 %
48 %
55 %
50 %
License support
(1 %)
(1 %)
0 %
(1 %)
(1 %)
4 %
4 %
3 %
6 %
4 %
Cloud services and license support
5 %
6 %
8 %
7 %
6 %
20 %
20 %
20 %
25 %
21 %
Cloud license and on-premise license
(9 %)
16 %
4 %
25 %
12 %
19 %
23 %
4 %
(14 %)
2 %
Hardware
(7 %)
(8 %)
1 %
2 %
(3 %)
5 %
16 %
4 %
1 %
6 %
Services
7 %
7 %
11 %
7 %
8 %
84 %
83 %
80 %
78 %
81 %
Total revenues
2 %
6 %
7 %
10 %
7 %
23 %
25 %
21 %
18 %
22 %
CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES
BY ECOSYSTEM
Applications cloud services and license support
$ 3,041
$ 3,149
$ 3,187
$ 3,235
$ 12,612
$ 4,016
$ 4,080
$ 4,166
$ 4,390
$ 16,651
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
4,330
4,405
4,450
4,377
17,562
4,401
4,518
4,757
4,980
18,656
Total cloud services and license support revenues
$ 7,371
$ 7,554
$ 7,637
$ 7,612
$ 30,174
$ 8,417
$ 8,598
$ 8,923
$ 9,370
$ 35,307
AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES
Applications cloud services and license support
8 %
9 %
8 %
6 %
8 %
32 %
30 %
31 %
36 %
32 %
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
5 %
5 %
3 %
1 %
3 %
2 %
3 %
7 %
14 %
6 %
Total cloud services and license support revenues
6 %
6 %
5 %
3 %
5 %
14 %
14 %
17 %
23 %
17 %
CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)
Applications cloud services and license support
7 %
8 %
10 %
9 %
8 %
37 %
35 %
33 %
37 %
35 %
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
3 %
5 %
7 %
5 %
5 %
7 %
9 %
10 %
15 %
10 %
Total cloud services and license support revenues
5 %
6 %
8 %
7 %
6 %
20 %
20 %
20 %
25 %
21 %
GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES
Americas
$ 5,321
$ 5,736
$ 5,849
$ 6,774
$ 23,679
$ 7,192
$ 7,786
$ 7,671
$ 8,577
$ 31,226
Europe/Middle East/Africa
2,784
2,953
3,014
3,260
12,011
2,691
2,895
3,067
3,457
12,109
Asia Pacific
1,623
1,671
1,650
1,806
6,750
1,562
1,594
1,660
1,803
6,619
Total revenues
$ 9,728
$ 10,360
$ 10,513
$ 11,840
$ 42,440
$ 11,445
$ 12,275
$ 12,398
$ 13,837
$ 49,954
(1)
The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework
APPENDIX A
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q4 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:
- Stock-based compensation expenses: We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.
- Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.
- Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses: We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. For all periods presented, acquisition related and other expenses consisted of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including certain adjustments after the measurement period has ended, and certain other operating items, net. For fiscal 2022, acquisition related and other expenses substantially consisted of litigation related charges totaling $4.7 billion that we generally do not expect to recur, and we consider the $4.7 billion of litigation related charges to be outside our ordinary course of business based on the following considerations: (i) the unprecedented nature of the litigation related charges including the nature and size of the damages awarded; (ii) the dissimilarity of this litigation and related charges to recurring litigation of which we are a party in our normal business course for which any and all such charges are included in our GAAP operating results and non-GAAP measures; (iii) the complexity of the case; (iv) the counterparty involved; and (v) our expectation that litigation related charges of this nature will not recur in future periods; among other factors. Restructuring expenses consisted of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses may diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur certain of these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.
View original content:
SOURCE Oracle