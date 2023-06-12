Pep Boys Celebrates New Auto Service and Tire Center in Chalmette on June 13 with Ribbon Cutting and Celebration

Company expands footprint in the New Orleans market and celebrates new location with area VIPs and commitment to the community

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys, a leading U.S. automotive service provider, continued its national network expansion on June 6, 2023 with the opening of its newest location in Chalmette, LA at 3370 Paris Road, providing a full range of automotive maintenance and repair to customers. The Chalmette location in St. Bernard Parish joins four other Pep Boys locations in the New Orleans market.

Pep Boys will mark the occasion with a special grand opening event including a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 13 at 11am with local representatives and guests from the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce. As a testament to the Company's ongoing commitment to its community, Pep Boys CEO Scott Collette will present a $1,000 donation to the St. Bernard Autism Awareness Krewe, a local organization that assists St. Bernard families who have family members with autism spectrum disorder.

"We are excited to bring another Pep Boys to customers in the New Orleans market with the opening of our new location in Chalmette," said Scott Collette, Pep Boys CEO. "Our incredible team is looking forward to connecting with the local community and providing a seamless service experience to make quality car care simple, convenient, and accessible for everyone."

The Chalmette service center hosts eight bays to provide both individual customers and the area's fast-growing fleets with preventative maintenance and tire installations along with routine and major repairs performed by certified technicians. In addition to being equipped with the latest technology to handle today's complex vehicles, Pep Boys offers every driver a Courtesy Vehicle Inspection as well as a fully connected digital customer experience from online appointment booking to service tracking and mobile pay.

Pep Boys also offers a broad range of opportunities and career paths for today's auto service technician. With a commitment to supporting technical education and training and development, a Pep Boys auto service technician can pursue several different career paths. For more information on a career with Pep Boys, visit www.careers.pepboys.com.

