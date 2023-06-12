Sandstorm Gold Royalties to Remain in NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to report that further to the Company's press release earlier today, the ICE Data Indices, LLC has issued a rebalancing update for the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (the "GDM" or the "Index") effective for the rebalancing period ending June 20, 2023. According to the update, due to a reassessment of the Company's revenue exposures, Sandstorm will not be deleted from the Index.

