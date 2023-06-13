Foresight Diagnostics Announces Study Demonstrating Prognostic Utility of PhasED-Seq™ for MRD Assessment after Frontline DLBCL Treatment at the 17th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma

AURORA, Colo., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Diagnostics, the leader in ultrasensitive minimal residual disease (MRD) detection technology, announced today that Mark Roschewski, MD, of the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, will present pooled data from six recent clinical studies on June 14th at the 17th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Lugano, Switzerland.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share data from these impactful clinical studies at the upcoming International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma," said Jake Chabon, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Foresight Diagnostics. "Our goal at Foresight Diagnostics is to improve patient care by providing industry-leading MRD testing. The study being presented by Dr. Roschewski shows that our PhasED-Seq™ technology is on the path towards achieving that goal by providing information that physicians could potentially use to make important treatment decisions for their patients. We are grateful to Dr. Roschewski for presenting this important work and to all the authors, patients, and families who make studies like this possible."

The abstract to be presented by Dr. Roschewski is based on six pooled frontline clinical studies that used Foresight Diagnostics' ultrasensitive PhasED-Seq technology to quantify MRD in 365 samples from 141 patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Samples were taken at timepoints before, during, or at the end of treatment and were profiled using PhasED-Seq at either Foresight Diagnostics' CLIA laboratory or Stanford University. When MRD status at a variety of time points before, during, and after treatment were compared to clinical outcomes, the authors found that MRD status at the end of treatment identified patients at the highest risk of progression. Importantly, PhasED-Seq was significantly more sensitive than PET/CT imaging at the end of treatment for identifying patients who later relapsed, with PhasED-Seq correctly identifying 90% of patients who later relapse compared to 45% of patients identified by PET/CT. These results suggest that MRD measured using PhasED-Seq at the end of treatment is highly prognostic in patients with DLBCL and that ultrasensitive assays like PhasED-Seq should be considered in the revised Lugano response criteria.

Podium Presentation Information:

Abstract Number: 112

Abstract Title: MRD-Negativity After Frontline DLBCL Therapy: Pooled Analysis of 6 Clinical Trials

Presenting Author: Mark Roschewski, MD, Lymphoid Malignancies Branch, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD

Session Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9:20 AM GMT (5:20 PM CEST); "Focus On…" Session – Liquid Biopsy and Minimum Residual Disease, Auditorium

About Foresight Diagnostics

Foresight Diagnostics is a privately held cancer diagnostics company and CLIA-registered laboratory. The company has developed a novel liquid biopsy testing platform for the measurement of minimal residual disease (MRD) that is significantly more sensitive (with a detection limit below 0.0001%, or one part-per-million) than existing tests. The improved sensitivity of the Foresight lymphoma MRD assay can provide actionable information to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies to enable more personalized treatment approaches for patients with B-cell malignancies. Foresight is developing an MRD assay for other tumor types based on the same technology. For more information, please visit foresight-dx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PhasED-Seq

The Foresight MRD platform is based on the Phased variant Enrichment and Detection by Sequencing (PhasED-Seq™) technology. PhasED-Seq lowers the error profile of mutation detection in sequencing data by requiring the concordant detection of two separate non-reference events in an individual DNA molecule. By detecting more than one mutation, PhasED-Seq can more accurately distinguish tumor-derived cell free DNA (i.e., ctDNA) from healthy cell free DNA – enabling detection of ctDNA at levels below one part-per-million (<0.0001%). PhasED-Seq has been extensively validated in hundreds of patients with B-cell lymphomas.

