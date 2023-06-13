Fortune 1000 Energy Producer Reaps 3X Communications Capacity Gain with Cambium Networks and Future Technologies Venture

Advanced fixed wireless network deployment allows company to reach gigabit speeds as part of ongoing digital transformation plan

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, and Future Technologies Venture, LLC (Future Technologies), a North American system integrator focused on end-to-end digital transformation solutions, announced today that their solutions have helped a Fortune 1000 energy producer triple its communications capacity to gigabit speeds, helping reduce costs, enhance worker safety and increase the security of its critical infrastructure. The initial project modernized the company's infrastructure as part of its ongoing digital transformation project replacing a legacy IT infrastructure with high-speed connectivity for facilities in remote and offshore locations.

Energy companies depend increasingly upon high-speed connectivity to run efficient operations from remote monitoring and control over their assets to the collection and analysis of large amounts of data. Like other areas of the economy, the energy sector is quickly digitizing its operations, with more data flowing to the edges of the network. However, that necessitates changing traditional work routines. Instead of sending teams into the field to collect data, energy companies can become more efficient by remotely monitoring data collected through sensors. Also, energy workers operate in a hypersensitive hazardous environment, and site safety is paramount. So, it's critical for the modern-day digital oil field to have a cost-effective wireless communication network.

"During the pandemic, legacy networks were pushed to their limit to enable remote connectivity. Future Technologies is partnering with our clients to define their current and future requirements and upgrade these networks to provide gigabit+, safe, reliable and secure connectivity," said Peter Cappiello, CEO of Future Technologies. "We are proud to partner with Cambium Networks to help our clients in the chemical and oil & gas markets accelerate their digital transformation with the most advanced connectivity solutions."

Cambium Networks' cnMaestro™ centralized management served as the centerpiece of the solution that also included PTP 850c multi-gigabit licensed microwave, its multi-gigabit cnWave™ 60 GHz mmWave fixed wireless and PMP 450 fixed wireless.

"Critical infrastructure operators can't afford network downtime or other interruptions that require technicians to physically go onsite to check instruments and operations. In a remote and vast environment or a pipeline for instance, downtime leads to countless lost man-hours as well as increased safety risks," said Kent Brown, Senior Director of Industrial & Strategic Accounts, Cambium Networks. "With our technology, energy companies get dependable and robust internet connections needed to translate into improved efficiency and greater cybersecurity."

Separately, in Egypt, Cambium Networks has worked with a local partner to equip Khalda Petroleum Company with dependable voice and data communication systems that connects CCTV cameras and enables remote monitoring and control capabilities for wells using SCADA and DCS systems. The outcome was Khalda Petroleum realized a 13x network bandwidth improvement. More details are in this case study.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We deliver connectivity that just works.

About Future Technologies Venture, LLC

Future Technologies Venture, LLC. is Lead System Integrator (LSI) specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communication solutions. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G Private LTE, Wi-Fi, SCADA, Automation, and Autonomous technologies. Through this practice and our knowledge of legacy solutions (2G, 3G, 2-Way, TDM) and Broadband Wireless solutions, Future Technologies consistently distinguishes itself as an industry expert in all aspects of customer network evaluation for private and public network infrastructure projects throughout the US and International markets. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Please visit www.futuretechllc.com for more information.

