Helix Bar Review by AccessLex Announces Newest Comprehensive Bar Review Course: Helix Florida

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute®, the largest nonprofit in legal education, is pleased to introduce the newest offering in its suite of Helix Bar Review by AccessLexSM no-profit bar prep resources, Helix Florida. The introduction of Helix Florida is a continuation of Helix Bar Review's line of state-specific options beginning with Helix California, which debuted last year.

"We are excited to announce the launch of Helix Florida, the latest addition to the Helix Bar Review by AccessLex family of proven resources to help law school graduates study and pass the bar exam on the first try," said Christopher P. Chapman, AccessLex President and Chief Executive Officer. "Helix Florida, just like Helix UBE, Helix MPRE, Helix MBE, and Helix California, is a great product at a great price that uses the latest learning science to support efficient study and retention of everything you need to pass the bar exam."

Helix Florida incorporates proven learning techniques, such as spaced repetition and interleaving, to reinforce recall. The course is tailored toward the highly-tested topics on the Florida Bar Exam, which consists of the Multistate Bar Exam (MBE), Florida Essays, and Florida Multiple-Choice Test.

Helix Bar Review courses incorporate an integrated content approach, which keeps students alert and involved, and the results have been overwhelmingly positive. The pass rate for students who took the July 2022 Uniform Bar Exam (UBE) after completing 100% of the Helix UBE course was 98%, while students who completed 85% of the course passed 90% of the time.

Learn more about Helix Florida, which is now available in a variety of study schedules for the February 2024 bar exam.

About AccessLex Institute | Helix Bar Review:

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. Helix Bar Review is a supporting organization of AccessLex Institute. Learn more at AccessLex.org and HelixBarReview.org .

