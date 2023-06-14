First Alert Study Raises Awareness of Fire Safety and Code Compliance Among Renters

Study Reveals Many Renters May be Unprepared in the Event of Fire Emergency and Should Take Key Steps to Help Protect Their Home and Family

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As moving season heats up across the United States, a recent study reveals an ongoing need to educate renters about fire safety in their homes. Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) with its First Alert products, the most trusted brand in fire safety*, released the results of a nationwide online survey of adult renters and identified that a significant percentage claim not to have a smoke alarm in their home or test their alarms regularly**.

Results also revealed inconsistencies with recommended safety best practices. Among those renters claiming to have smoke and/or carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in their homes, 47% say they test them one to two times per year, and 23% report never testing their devices. Only 16% of survey respondents test their alarms monthly. Renters who never test their alarms explain the primary reason is that they forget (32%) or were not aware they were supposed to test the devices (27%) at all.

The study also identified some positive trends, as nearly three-quarters (72%) claim fire safety is important to them, and nearly two-thirds (60%) claim they would be able to operate a fire extinguisher in case of need.

Residential rental property owners and their tenants share the responsibility to ensure adequate protection against the threats of smoke and fire. Smoke alarms are widely required across housing types in the United States, and many jurisdictions further require CO alarms. Working together, property owners and tenants may establish regular maintenance like battery replacement and equipment testing schedules to help reduce risk.

"Signing a new lease or renewing a current one is an opportune time for property owners and tenants to take inventory of their alarms and make sure they are working properly," said Ashley Gocken, First Alert fire safety expert, Resideo Technologies. "We encourage property owners and managers and their tenants to take this time to talk about fire safety, align on responsibilities and to refresh their knowledge of what to do in case of an emergency."

First Alert offers the following fire safety tips to help guide discussions between property owners and tenants, ultimately ensuring that both parties are ready for the unexpected:

Every level, every bedroom . The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that smoke alarms be installed on every level of the home, including the basement, and inside each bedroom. It's also important to keep CO, known as the "silent killer," in mind. CO is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can be potentially poisonous. The only way to detect a CO leak is with working CO alarms, which should be installed on every level and near all sleeping areas.

Test and maintain : Once alarms are installed, it's important to maintain them by testing them regularly and replacing the batteries at least every six months. For a battery that lasts the life of the alarm and for convenient protection, install 10-year sealed battery alarms, like the : Once alarms are installed, it's important to maintain them by testing them regularly and replacing the batteries at least every six months. For a battery that lasts the life of the alarm and for convenient protection, install 10-year sealed battery alarms, like the First Alert 10-Year Sealed Battery Smoke and CO Alarm . 10-Year sealed battery alarms eliminate the need to replace the batteries for and late-night battery chirps for a decade.

Alarms don't last forever: Be sure to replace outdated units. If you cannot remember the last time you installed an alarm, chances are, it's time to replace it. Alarms are on duty 24/7 and need to be replaced every 10 years.

PASS the fire extinguisher: Beyond alarms, having fire extinguishers – and knowing how to use them – is an important part of maintaining a safe residence. When you need to act quickly, a simple way to remember is with the acronym PASS. Simply pull the pin, aim the nozzle at the base of the fire, squeeze the trigger and sweep from side to side. Place fire extinguishers in common areas such as the kitchen, the garage and on every level of the home. Once your home is properly equipped, check to make sure that they're in working condition and are not damaged, dented or rusted.

Properly installed and regularly maintained fire safety equipment is key to maintaining a safe household. For more information about whole home safety, visit firstalert.com.

*First Alert Brand Trust Survey, March 2023 – Results are based on the responses of 1,043 adult homeowners, ages 25 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey.

**First Alert Renters Fire Prevention Survey, March 2022 – Results are based on the responses of 1,012 adult renters, ages 18 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey.

