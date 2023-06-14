Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Sustains High-Velocity Growth, Expands into 36th State with Bamford, Inc. Acquisition

ATLANTA, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest private full-service and fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Bamford, Inc., a full-service fire sprinkler company and a mainstay in Nebraska for 65 years. This addition marks another milestone for Pye-Barker's geographic footprint as the company enters its 36th state. Pye-Barker continues to invest in acquiring premier fire protection, life safety and security businesses on its mission to becoming the largest single-source provider in the United States.

"As we move into our 36th state, our success has come from uniting like-minded business owners who share our values."

Jim and Donna Bamford started Bamford, originally called Bamford Plumbing and Heating, in 1958 as a one-man operation. That business grew into what Bamford, Inc., is today – the premier full-service fire sprinkler company serving central and western Nebraska. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Bamford's experienced team inspects, tests, maintains, installs and fabricates high-quality fire sprinkler systems and provides backflow testing.

"I wish Pye-Barker the best and trust them to continue the relationships – both internal and external – that we have built over many years," said Donna Bamford, Co-Founder and Owner at Bamford.

"We couldn't be more grateful to the Bamford family for putting their trust in us to carry on their legacy and the business they've built," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "As we move into our 36th state, our success has come from uniting like-minded business owners like the Bamford family who share our values and commitment to customer care."

Bamford's team of highly skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Nebraska.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest private single-source provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 160 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and training, competitive benefits and a caring work environment for its 5,000 team members.

