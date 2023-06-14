Reelgood Debuts Cue: An AI Streaming Assistant for Personalized TV and Movie Recommendations

The entertainment industry's first AI assistant that tells users whether they should watch a show or movie

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reelgood, the all-in-one streaming platform, announces the debut of Cue, the entertainment industry's first AI assistant to help users figure out what to watch.

Cue is an AI assistant that has an in-depth understanding of people's nuanced tastes and will tell users whether or not they should watch a movie or show.

This revolutionary personalization is possible thanks to Reelgood's sophisticated data platform and machine learning algorithms, which enable Cue to analyze what a user has watched, loved, liked, and disliked, then match that against billions of data points on the entertainment preferences of over 100 million users.

Cue is a powerful discovery tool for Reelgood users who rely on the platform as their default daily interface for streaming entertainment. Given that the average American spends 3.1 hours per day streaming video and 78% of all US households subscribe to more than one streaming service, Cue is a revolutionary way for users to maximize their entertainment time.

"You'll be surprised to see that Cue often understands your tastes even better than you do," says Reelgood founder and CEO David Sanderson.

To access Cue, open Reelgood's iOS app, visit any movie or show, and tap "Should you watch this?"

About Reelgood

Reelgood is the market leader for innovation in the streaming space, having won numerous awards for their TV and movie discovery experience and the invention of Play to TV (patent pending) and has created the highest user engagement and retention in the industry. Reelgood's real-time streaming data and AI platform looks at the parameters of each piece of content and accurately matches titles together in real time across 200+ streaming services and millions of movies, shows, and episodes.

