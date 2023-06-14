UPSIDE Foods Granted USDA Label Approval for Cultivated Meat and Moves One Step Closer to Commercialization

Following UPSIDE's historic FDA "green light" in 2022, UPSIDE Foods today announced another historic milestone - label approval for its cell-cultivated chicken

With this label approval, UPSIDE has one remaining step in the regulatory review process before it can start commercial production and sales - a USDA Grant of Inspection (GOI) for its Engineering, Production, and Innovation Center (EPIC)

BERKELEY, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UPSIDE Foods, the leading cultivated meat, poultry and seafood company, announced today that it obtained label approval for its cultivated chicken from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). With an approved label in hand, UPSIDE Foods is now working with USDA to obtain a Grant of Inspection (GOI) for its Engineering, Production, and Innovation Center (EPIC), the last remaining item in the pre-market regulatory process before the company can commercially produce and sell its cultivated chicken in the United States. The label uses the term "cell-cultivated chicken."

UPSIDE Foods' Cultivated Chicken (Label Approval) (PRNewswire)

As a cultivated meat product grown directly from real animal cells, UPSIDE's Chicken is subject to the same labeling requirements as conventionally-produced meat products. UPSIDE Foods has now demonstrated full compliance with all pre-market requirements for labeling and can begin commercial production and sales as soon as it obtains a GOI from USDA. UPSIDE's chicken will proudly bear the USDA mark of inspection on its packaging after it passes USDA inspection.

"The USDA's approval of our label marks a major step forward towards our goal of creating a more humane and sustainable food system," said Dr. Uma Valeti, CEO and Founder of UPSIDE Foods. "We're excited to continue working with the USDA to achieve our next milestone: a Grant of Inspection (GOI) for our facility. Obtaining the USDA's GOI will clear the way for commercial production and sales and allow us to bring our delicious UPSIDE chicken to consumers for the first time."

After completing the next and final regulatory step, UPSIDE's cultivated chicken will be launched in limited quantities through select restaurant partners, starting with three-Michelin star Chef Dominique Crenn's restaurant Bar Crenn in San Francisco. Launch details will be shared at a later date, including information on how to be among the first to try UPSIDE's cultivated chicken. Follow UPSIDE Foods on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook and sign up for UPSIDE's newsletter to stay up-to-date.

This announcement comes after a series of milestones as UPSIDE Foods approaches commercialization, including receiving the world's first "green light" for cultivated meat from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a $400M Series C placing the company's valuation at over $1 billion, and the expansion of its product portfolio to include ground cultivated meat products. In addition, UPSIDE will continue its work with FDA and USDA to bring its next consumer products to market, including sausages, nuggets, and dumplings.

About UPSIDE Foods

Based in Berkeley, CA, UPSIDE Foods grows meat, poultry and seafood directly from animal cells. These products are not vegan or vegetarian—they are delicious meat, made without the need to raise and slaughter billions of animals. Founded as the world's first cultivated meat company in 2015, UPSIDE Foods has achieved numerous industry-defining milestones, including being the first company to produce multiple species of meat (beef, chicken and duck), and to receive a "green light" from FDA for a cultivated meat product. The company believes that people shouldn't have to choose between the foods they love and a thriving planet, and is working to build a better food system with access to delicious, humane, and sustainable meat, poultry, and seafood. UPSIDE Foods has won various industry awards, including New York Times' Good Tech Awards, FastCo's Next Big Thing in Tech, and the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources. UPSIDE Foods has raised a total of $608 million, including from the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), Baillie Gifford, Bill Gates, Cargill, Future Ventures, John Doerr, John Mackey, Kimbal and Christiana Musk, Norwest, Richard Branson, Softbank, Temasek, Threshold, Tyson Foods, and others. For more information, please visit www.upsidefoods.com.

