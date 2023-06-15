GM.co, the world's largest B2C crypto-exclusive e-commerce marketplace launches

Crypto owners can now shop for real-life goods using digital currency

Retailers are offered new possibilities with crypto go-to-market strategy, including new revenue stream, wider customer base and more

Launch accompanied by collaboration with The Open Network (TON) , which was inherited from Telegram

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GM.co, the world's largest B2C crypto-exclusive e-commerce marketplace officially launches today, offering the Web 3 community the opportunity to buy and sell real-world items using cryptocurrency. Since launching its BETA platform in March, more than 1,000 listings have been added to the site, including collectibles, apparel, luxury goods, experiences and more.

The platform is the brainchild of Julian Chow, Daniel Whyte, Lori Liu and Ferhat Dogru who are also the co-founders of Phantom Network (PxN), an NFT project and Web3 tech company. "The idea of a decentralised marketplace, built on the blockchain where crypto-holders can buy and sell goods is something the Web3 community has been asking for a long-time. Our mission is to be the go-to marketplace for forward-thinking shoppers and sellers alike, while providing the most secure e-commerce platform run on blockchain. Based on the positive feedback we've received so far, we're confident we're on track," said GM.co Co-founder and CEO, Julian Chow.

Vibrant marketplace retailing products and experiences

A notable differentiation is the exotic and unique offerings such as a Mech pilot training , a luxurious omakase yacht experience , and the soon-to-be-launched 'PROTHESIS' that holds a Guinness World Record for the largest tetrapod exoskeleton.

"As a company focused on bringing what used to be only seen in Sci-Fi to life, it seemed only natural that we would market our products first on such a forward looking platform. We are excited to be one of the first few brands onboard and for the possibilities ahead in this journey," said Jonathan Tippett, Founder, CEO, Mech Test Pilot of Exosapien Technologies .

Centered around Web 3 Community

To coincide with today's launch, GM.co also announced a collaboration with The Open Network (TON) , a decentralised and open internet, created by the community using a technology designed by Telegram.

TON boasts an impressive community with over 1 million subscribers and followers across various social platforms, along with a $2.3bn market capitalisation. Together, GM.co and TON will pioneer mutually beneficial integrations, granting TON's extensive community access to decentralised commerce.

For more information, please visit GM.co .

