SCRAM Systems Celebrates 20 Years of Making a Difference with SCRAM Continuous Alcohol Monitoring® (SCRAM CAM®)

DENVER, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What started out as a need to monitor DUI offenders continually for alcohol consumption, resulted in the invention of SCRAM Continuous Alcohol Monitoring® (SCRAM CAM®) in 2003. Now in 2023, SCRAM Systems is marking 20 years of serving courts and agencies as they assist clients to abide by court orders of sobriety. By harnessing the power of innovative transdermal monitoring technology, SCRAM CAM has revolutionized the way alcohol consumption is monitored, eliminating the need for active testing and deterring clients from drinking around testing schedules.

In the words of a recent SCRAM CAM client, "My life completely changed. Cravings diminished and relationships with my close ones flourished. I want to continue being sober." Throughout this milestone year, as SCRAM Systems marks 20 years since the launch of the first SCRAM CAM unit in 2003, the company proudly reflects on its mission to promote abstinence and support long-term sobriety.

SCRAM Systems is proud to look back at some of the significant milestones of the first 20 years of SCRAM CAM:

2003: The Michigan Department of Corrections recognized the efficacy of SCRAM CAM and became SCRAM Systems' first direct customer. That same year, House Arrest Services out of Michigan became the first SCRAM Systems Authorized Service Provider.

2008: The device underwent a transformation, transitioning from a two-sided design to a sleeker, lighter, and more comfortable one-sided configuration, enhancing user experience.

2010: The 3 rd generation of SCRAM CAM was now dual-purpose with the addition of house arrest functionality.

2013: SCRAM Systems expanded its range of electronic monitoring products to meet diverse customer and client needs, prompting the rebranding from SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor) to SCRAM CAM.

2020: SCRAM CAM was rolled out in England and the Netherlands for those accused of alcohol-related offenses, giving SCRAM Systems a global presence.

2023: The first ever continuous alcohol monitoring requirement law went into effect in Colorado as CO-SB55.

The remarkable success of SCRAM CAM is evident in the astounding statistics that underline its impact in courts, communities, and the lives of clients:

With approximately 55,000 clients currently being monitored by SCRAM Systems various technologies, over half are monitored with SCRAM CAM—that's over 26,000 clients monitored by SCRAM CAM every day.

Over 950,000 total clients have been monitored with SCRAM CAM.

With a single bracelet administering 48 tests a day, SCRAM CAM has taken over 4.7 billion alcohol readings.

Clients wear the device for an average of 109 days, equating to over 103 million monitored days.

99.1% of the days clients are monitored with SCRAM CAM are Sober Days, a 24-hour period with no confirmed drinking or attempts to tamper with the device.

As SCRAM Systems celebrates this momentous occasion, the company extends its heartfelt gratitude to its 450+ dedicated Services Providers, agencies, and the countless courts, jurisdictions, and community corrections departments they serve. Most importantly, SCRAM Systems celebrates the almost one million clients who have embarked on the path to sobriety with SCRAM CAM.

